NewsRailways
CHHATH PUJA

Chhath Puja 2022: Bihar govt asks Indian Railways for more special trains

The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:54 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Chhath Puja 2022: Bihar govt asks Indian Railways for more special trains

The Bihar government on Tuesday requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations. The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and urged them to run more special trains from various cities of the country to Bihar to clear the rush ahead of the festival, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.

Chhath Puja has a special significance in Bihar as people here celebrate the festival with pomp and grandeur.

The request was made to the Centre as people spread all over the country return to their homes in Bihar at this time, a senior official of the CMO said.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'