Chhath Puja Preparations: Central Railway Announces 17 Special Trains To Cater To Festive Rush; Check Full List

Special Trains For Chhath Puja: Chhath Puja preparations are in full swing, and Indian Railways is gearing up to manage the festive rush in Maharashtra. The festival, dedicated to the Sun God and set to be celebrated next week, is just a few days away. Indian Railways has made arrangements to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic. Special trains will operate across key divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, and Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the Central Railways has planned to run more than 12,000 special trains nationwide. With passenger traffic expected to rise further, the Railways is preparing to add 8,000 more special trains in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station to assess the on-ground arrangements for Chhath Puja travel. After reviewing the preparedness, he stated that 12 lakh railway employees are working round the clock to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.

Mumbai Division: Special Trains For Chhath Puja

Indian Railways has scheduled several special trains to manage the festive rush. Train No. 01079, the CSMT-Gorakhpur Special, will depart at 22:30 hrs. Train No. 01179, the LTT-Sawantwadi Road Special, is set to leave at 08:20 hrs, while Train No. 01143, the LTT-Danapur Special, will depart at 10:30 hrs. The LTT-Mau Special, Train No. 01123, is scheduled for 12:15 hrs, and Train No. 01159, the Panvel-Chiplun Unreserved Special, will depart at 16:40 hrs.

Solapur Division: Special Trains For Chhath Puja

In the Solapur division, special train services have been announced to handle the festive rush. Train No. 01422, the Kalaburagi–Daund Unreserved Special, will depart at 16:10 hrs, while Train No. 01429, the Latur–Hadapsar Special, is scheduled to leave at 09:30 hrs.

Pune Division: Special Trains For Chhath Puja

The Pune division will operate several special train services to key destinations during the festive season. Train No. 01431, the Pune–Ghazipur City Special, will depart at 06:40 hrs, followed by Train No. 01415, the Pune–Gorakhpur Special, at 06:50 hrs. Train No. 01405, the Pune–Sanganer Special, is scheduled to leave at 09:45 hrs, while Train No. 01449, the Pune–Danapur Special, will depart at 15:30 hrs.

Adding further, Train No. 01491, the Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special, will leave at 17:30 hrs, and Train No. 01481, another Pune–Danapur Special, at 19:55 hrs. From Hadapsar, Train No. 01202, the Hadapsar–Nagpur Special, will depart at 15:50 hrs, and Train No. 01430, the Hadapsar–Latur Special, at 16:05 hrs. Lastly, Train No. 01421, the Daund–Kalaburagi Unreserved Special, will depart early morning at 05:00 hrs.

Nagpur Division: Special Trains For Chhath Puja

In the Nagpur division, Train No. 02140, the Nagpur-LTT Special, will depart at 13:30 hrs to accommodate long-distance travelers heading toward Mumbai. It is important to note that the all special trains will include a mix of coach classes such as AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class, ensuring comfort for passengers of all categories. For added convenience, select trains will also feature pantry cars and generator vans.