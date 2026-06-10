Connectivity booster for Ahmedabad as Cabinet approves 6km of additional Metro route between Koteshwar Road and Airport corridor - Check route map, stations

In a boost for connectivity for the people of Ahmedabad, the Union Cabinet has approved phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project. The additional sanctioned length is 6.032 km, and it will have five stations. Four of these will be elevated and one will be underground. Once Phase 2(A) is operationalised, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 Km of active Metro Rail Network. The names of stations in the Phase 2(A) Corridor are- Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

"The total completion cost, including IDC (Interest during Construction) for the project, will be Rs. 2,169.04 crore," said the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in a statement.

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project will be a major milestone in the city's growth. It will improve connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and promote sustainable urban mobility. The project is also expected to support economic development, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the quality of life for residents. By addressing key urban challenges and enabling future expansion, Phase 2(A) will contribute significantly to Ahmedabad’s long-term development and sustainability.

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Benefits of the project

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure development. Phase 2(A) acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city.

1. Enhanced Connectivity

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Project envisages the development of approximately 6.032 km of new metro corridor, aimed at substantially enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access.

The ministry said that this phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential & Commercial hubs, with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. Further, the likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030.

By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2(A) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors.

2. Reduction in Traffic Congestion

Metro Rail, as an efficient alternate road transport and with Phase 2(A) as an extension of the Metro Rail network to the Airport, will be particularly impactful inside Ahmedabad. Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety etc.

3. Environmental Benefits

With the addition of Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and an increase in the overall Metro Rail Network in Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar cities, carbon emissions can be significantly reduced compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport.

4. Economic Growth

Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city, such as airports, Railway Stations and Bus Depots, can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions.

5. Social Impact

The expansion of Phase 2(A) Metro Rail network in Ahmedabad will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities, which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services.

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A will generate employment of around 2,000 persons during the peak period of construction activity and 500 persons are likely to work during Operation & Maintenance of the system.