Connectivity booster yields result: Namo Bharat records highest daily ridership with over 1.25 lakh commuters; Five stations account for 40% travelers

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train corridor, built to decongest the NCR, reduce pollution, and improve connectivity, is now gaining popularity among commuters. The corridor recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on 8th June, with approximately 1,25,500 commuters travelling in a single day. Notably, five stations have emerged as the key hub for the passengers.

On average, around 1 lakh commuters have been using the Namo Bharat services every day. Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghaziabad and Begumpul in Uttar Pradesh continue to remain among the busiest stations on the corridor. These stations provide seamless connectivity with multiple modes of public transport, including Metro, Indian Railways, ISBT services and city buses. Together, these stations account for more than 40% of the total ridership.

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Notably, the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has 16 stations besides nine dedicated stations for Meerut metro operations on its corridor. The train covers the distance in less than an hour.

"A major factor driving the growing popularity of Namo Bharat is the substantial reduction in travel time it offers. Officegoers, students and other regular commuters, for whom punctuality and reliability is important, are increasingly choosing Namo Bharat for their daily commute. With train operations maintaining nearly 99% punctuality, commuters can reliably reach their destinations on time while avoiding traffic congestion and uncertainty associated with road travel," said the NCRTC, the agency responsible for Namo Bharat's operations.

On the other hand, the local Metro services operating on the same Namo Bharat infrastructure in Meerut have significantly improved intra-city mobility. This unique integration allows commuters to experience seamless connectivity for both regional and local travel on the same corridor.

Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures between 40°C and 45°C, the fully air-conditioned Namo Bharat trains are providing commuters with a comfortable and safe travel experience. At a time of rising fuel prices, the system is emerging not only as an affordable mobility option but also encouraging a shift towards more efficient and environmentally sustainable public transport over private vehicles.

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In response to growing passenger demand, NCRTC has recently introduced 18 additional Namo Bharat train trips during peak hours on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. These additional services are being operated between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South stations from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Recently, the Hon’ble Prime Minister also appealed for greater use of public transport, and this initiative is aligned with this larger vision.