Delhi Metro Alert: DMRC Hikes Fares; Passengers To Pay More Starting Today - Details

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has hiked passenger fares starting August 25. The commuters will now have to pay up to Rs 4 extra depending on the travel distance. The maximum fare hike on any route is Rs 4, while the minimum increase is Re 1. Taking to X, Delhi Metro said that the fare hike is up to Rs 5 on the Airport Express line.

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)," said the DMRC.

Delhi Metro Fare Hike Detail

Notably, the fare hike is also applicable on National Holiday and Sunday. For 0–2 km, the fare has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 11 on both normal days and on Sundays/National Holidays.

For 2–5 km, fares have gone up from Rs 20 to Rs 21 on normal days, and from Rs 10 to Rs 11 on Sundays/National Holidays.

For 5–12 km, the fare has risen from Rs 30 to Rs 32 on normal days, and from Rs 20 to Rs 21 on Sundays/National Holidays.

For 12–21 km, the fare has been revised from Rs 40 to Rs 43 on normal days, and from Rs 30 to Rs 32 on Sundays/National Holidays.

For 21–32 km, fares have increased from Rs 50 to Rs 54 on normal days, and from Rs 40 to Rs 43 on Sundays/National Holidays.

Delhi Metro Last Fare Hike

Last time the Delhi Metro fare was hiked in 2017 based on the recommendation of the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee, which convened in May 2016. The fare was then hiked by 20 to 50%. For journeys beyond 32 km, the fare was revised from Rs 60 to Rs 64 on regular days, while on Sundays and National Holidays it is Rs 50 to Rs 54.