/Delhi Metro ALERT: DMRC shuts 16 key stations around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place amid CJP protests

Delhi Metro Alert: In view of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the immediate closure of entry and exit gates at 16 prominent metro stations across the national capital. The metro stations were closed during the day yesterday as well. These metro stations are near Jantar Mantar and can serve as key transit points for people to reach the protest site.
According to DMRC, the affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. These stations will remain shut to commuters from 07:30 AM onwards until further notice.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna…
Despite the strict access restrictions, the DMRC has confirmed that interchange facilities will remain fully operational at key transit hubs, namely Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch lines without exiting the station network.
Commuters travelling through central and New Delhi are advised to plan their journeys in advance, check real-time updates, and consider alternative routes or modes of transport to avoid disruptions caused by security measures and demonstrations.
After the July 20 protest, thousands of protestors continue to remain at Jantar Mantar as the CJP leaders maintained that their sit-in will continue until their demands are met. The CJP leaders said that resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families of NEET students who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protestors.
Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, said on Wednesday that he spoke with Sonam Wangchuk and they agreed to continue this protest peacefully. Das said that Wangchuk has publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner. "In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen," said Das.
On the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Das said, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament. Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive".
"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked.
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