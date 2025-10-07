Diwali- Chhath Special Train Announced Between 17 Stations Across 3 States

Indian Railways Update: Special Train Between Bandra Terminus and Badhni via Ratlam Division

In view of increased passenger demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Western Railway has announced a special train service between Bandra Terminus and Badhni stations via Ratlam division, operating on a special fare.

The Badhni–Bandra Terminus Special will make eight round-trip departures, departing Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 09:30 AM and arriving at Badhni the following day at 10:15 PM. In return, the train will follow the same route. It will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Gonda, and Balrampur in both directions. The train will comprise Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Extension of Special Train Services via Ratlam Division

Western Railway is also extending the operational period of the following special trains:

Udhna–Ballia Special: Initially scheduled to make its last run on October 9, this train will now depart from Udhna every Thursday until November 27.

Ballia–Udhna Special: Extended until November 28, it will run from **Ballia every Friday.

Bandra Terminus–Barauni Special: Originally ending on October 6, this service will now run from Bandra Terminus every Monday until November 24.

Gandhidham–Sealdah Special: Previously scheduled to end on October 8, this train will now operate from Gandhidham every Wednesday until November 26.

Service Disruption Notice

Due to planned upgrade work at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station in the Jhansi Division of North Central Railway, scheduled from November 25 to January 8, certain trains originating from or passing through the Ratlam division may be affected.

Trains with Diverted Routes

Mumbai Central-Katihar Special will run via Prayagraj Chheoki – Manikpur – Katni Murwara – Bina route from November 29 to January 03. Udhna-Subedarganj Special will run via Itarsi – Satna – Manikpur – Prayagraj route from November 25 to January 06. Subedarganj-Udhna Special will run via Prayagraj – Manikpur – Satna – Itarsi route from December 01 to January 05. Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Special will run via Guna – Gwalior – Etawah – Kanpur Central route from November 28 to January 02. Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Special will run via Kanpur Central – Etawah – Gwalior – Guna route from December 01 to January 05. Bareilly-Indore Express will run via the Gwalior – Guna – Bina route from November 26 to January 07.