Forget Vande Bharat Sleeper- Indian Railways' New Luxurious Coach To Set New Benchmark Of Comfort - Watch

Indian Railways is expected to roll out the Vande Bharat Sleeper for the public very soon. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is fitted with amenities that redefines the luxury of long distance travel for common people. While Indian Railways' passengers eagerly await the Vande Bharat Sleeper launch, the public transporter has unveiled the prototype of the latest luxurious interior, which will replace the modern Vande Bharat Sleeper.

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will introduce redesigned upper berths aimed at making long-distance travel more comfortable and accessible for passengers of all age groups, a government official said on Wednesday. Nishank Garg, Director of the Vande Bharat Project at Kinet—the joint venture overseeing the trains’ development—told IANS that extensive passenger feedback guided the redesign process.

Delhi: At IREE 2025, Kinet, a Russian-Indian joint venture for electric trains, unveiled a full-scale mock-up of the Vande Bharat high-speed train sleeper coach, showcasing its first-class coach design concept for the first time pic.twitter.com/dPQX5VaFmu — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

“Many passengers feel the upper berth is uncomfortable and difficult to reach. We took this feedback seriously while designing the new Vande Bharat Sleeper,” Garg said. He added that the ladder to the upper berth has been re-engineered for ease of use, making it more convenient and safer. “This feature will be included in the very first train, which we plan to deliver next year. Work is progressing rapidly,” he added.

Evgeny Maslov, Chief Designer of the project at Kinet, said the design represents a step forward in redefining comfort in Indian rail travel. “Our aim is to offer a next-level travel experience. Vande Bharat is a landmark initiative for India, and this is our vision for its future,” Maslov said.

Kinet Railway Solutions—a partnership between Russia’s Transmashholding, the country’s largest rolling stock manufacturer, and India’s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)—has been contracted to design and produce 1,920 sleeper coaches (120 trainsets) for the Vande Bharat project. The joint venture will also maintain the coaches for the next 35 years.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India’s progress in railway modernisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that 35,000 kilometres of new track have been laid, 46,000 kilometres electrified, and 40,000 new coaches manufactured over the past 11 years.

He said the transformation reflects the government’s sustained focus on upgrading India’s railway infrastructure and passenger experience.