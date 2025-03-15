Forget Work From Home! Now Work From Namo Bharat Station In Ghaziabad As NCRTC Plans Co-Working Space Launch

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has brought good news for professionals looking for co-working spaces. The NCRTC, the implementing agency of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is planning to open a co-working space named 'MetroDesk' at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. With this initiative, the NCRTC aims to transform urban transit spaces into thriving business ecosystems, offering a first-of-its-kind coworking model within the Namo Bharat network.

"This well-connected workspace has been designed suitably for professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses in Ghaziabad and nearby areas. Located in the station's concourse area, the co-working will include 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins, and 2 meeting rooms, accommodating almost 42 individuals and 11 companies at a time. The setup will feature high-speed internet, plug-and-play workstations ensuring seamless productivity and convenience. Its strategic location inside the station will reduce the commute time, provide easy access and enhance the efficiency of the professionals," said the NCRTC.

The NCRTC said that the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station is positioned at the intersection of key roads along the Ghaziabad-Meerut route, specifically at the Meerut Tiraha Mor and due to its proximity and connectivity with Shahid Sthal Delhi Metro Station, it witnesses heavy footfall.

"To enhance the co-working experience and make it efficient, seamless and highly productive, this co-working space will be equipped with modern technologies. Where smart access through biometric entry and digital key cards will ensure secure, hassle-free access, a dedicated platform will ensure seamless reservations, membership management, and cashless transactions. The workspaces will be IoT enabled for smart lighting, climate control and automated scheduling for meeting rooms," it said.

The public transporter further said that the MetroDesk workspaces will also have the facility of Video conferencing setups, wireless screen sharing, and tech-enabled brainstorming zones. Reliable fiber-optic connectivity will ensure lag-free work and virtual meetings. There will also be QR-based scan-and-use options for hot desks, vending machines, and feedback collection. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, professionals will get a future-ready, connected, and efficient coworking experience, it said.

What Are Co-Working Spaces?

Co-working spaces are a comparatively affordable alternative to traditional offices. These are workspaces where professionals from any sector or company can rent a space to work individually or in a group for a desired time at a shared workspace. This cost-effective model will cater to startups, small businesses and remote professionals offering them the flexibility to attend meetings and work on projects in a professional environment while avoiding the high rents of commercial locations. Additionally, it will be a networking hub to foster collaboration and innovation, creating a sense of community.

Demand For Co-Working Spaces

While co-working spaces have been around for years, an acceleration in their demand has been witnessed due to the pandemic. A Cushman & Wakefield report highlights this demand surge which states that co-working operators leased 2.24 lakh seats across major cities last year, including 38,000 in Delhi-NCR. If a report from Mordor Intelligence is to be believed, India's co-working market is projected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2025 to USD 2.91 billion by 2030. Their growth can be accounted for by factors like flexibility, cost efficiency, tech integrations, superior infrastructure, enhanced productivity and networking opportunities.

Other Revenue Initiative

NCRTC is also earmarking commercial spaces within and around Namo Bharat stations to boost passenger amenities and generate Non-Fare Box Revenue. Beyond providing transit services, this initiative will turn stations into business hubs, generating economic opportunities and making the Namo Bharat Corridor a model for modern urban transit.

Currently, Namo Bharat operates on a 55 km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, covering eleven stations. The full 82 km corridor, along with the Meerut Metro, will be completed by 2025.