/From smoking in a train to travelling without ticket: Indian Railways hikes penalties including jail term - details

Indian Railways transports crores of passengers annually. While the public transporter earns from ticket sale, it also earns a good revenue from ticket cancellations as well as fines for ticketless travel. You may be surprised to know that in FY25, the Indian Railways collected Rs 1,781 crore in penalties from offenders. Notably, the Indian Railways has now increased the fine for various offences, aiming to make travel more hassle-free and prevent wrongdoings.
The Indian Railways has now increased the fine and penalties for offences, including ticketless travel and smking on board the train. It has also increased the fine for those travelling on others’ tickets. Below is the list of revised fines and proposed jail terms for different offences:
Section 137: Travelling without a ticket or using an improper ticket. Penalty: Applicable fare plus an excess charge (minimum Rs 500). Failure to pay can lead to imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of Rs 500 (up from Rs 250).
Section 138: Travelling without a valid ticket. Minimum additional charge: Rs 500. The railway reserves the right to recover the fine through the court.
Section 142: Travelling on a transferred ticket. The ticket will be forfeited, and an additional fee of Rs 500 will be charged. Non-payment can lead to imprisonment of up to 6 months and a fine of Rs 2,000.
Section 144: Hawking and begging. First offence: Rs 2,000 fine. Subsequent offences: Imprisonment of up to 3 months or a fine of up to Rs 5,000 (minimum 1 month imprisonment mandatory). Repeated offences thereafter: Up to 1 year of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 3,000. Begging on railway premises is strictly prohibited.
Section 145: Intoxication or nuisance (abusive language). Creating a nuisance: 24-hour imprisonment or a Rs 1,000 fine, or both. Repeat offence: 6 months imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 3,000, or both.
Section 146: Obstructing railway staff. Imprisonment of up to 3 months or a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both.
Section 147: Trespassing. Failure to leave the premises: Rs 500 fine. Non-payment leads to 3 months imprisonment or a Rs 3,000 fine. Repeated trespassing: 3 months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 3,000, or both (mandatory minimum 1-month imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine).
Section 155: Unauthorised entry into reserved coaches. First offence: Rs 2,000 fine. Second offence: Rs 1,000 fine. Refusal to pay: Fine of up to Rs 3,000 (minimum Rs 2,000 mandatory).
Section 158: This section has been removed/repealed.
Section 159: Obstruction by vehicle drivers/parking. Unauthorised parking or obstruction: Rs 500 fine. Non-payment leads to 1 month imprisonment or a Rs 1,000 fine.
Section 162: Unauthorised entry into coaches reserved for women. Ticketless travel or unauthorised entry: Rs 2,500 fine. Mandatory fine of Rs 2,000 if not paid. No bail for such offences.
Section 163: Sending unauthorised goods (via freight/parcel). Fine equivalent to the weight/value of the goods as determined by the authorities.
Section 165: Carrying unauthorised or dangerous goods. Fine starting from Rs 10,000.
Section 166: Selling goods on railway premises without permission. First offence: Rs 2,000 fine. Second/repeated offence: 1 month imprisonment or a Rs 5,000 fine, or both. Non-payment: Rs 3,000 fine.
Section 167: Smoking on trains. 2,000 fine and forfeiture of pass/ticket. Non-payment can lead to a fine of up to Rs 5,000 (minimum Rs 2,000).
Section 172: Unauthorised work/touting inside the railway. Illegal touting is a punishable offence.
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