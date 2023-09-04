trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657551
G20 Summit: Delhi Metro To Close Entry/Exit Gates Of These Stations From September 8-10

G20 Summit: Five Delhi metro stations -- Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place -- have been declared as sensitive, with all entry and exit gates closed.

Sep 04, 2023
G20 Summit: Delhi Metro To Close Entry/Exit Gates Of These Stations From September 8-10 Image: ANI

In lieu of safety arrangements ahead of the G20 summit, that is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10, Delhi Police has identified 39 metro stations for enhanced security measures deemed them sensitive. Such metro stations will remain closed from September 8 to 10 due to security concerns. In an order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Metro, said certain entry and exit gates of these 39 metro stations will remain closed for enhanced security measures.

Among these, five metro stations -- Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place -- have been declared as sensitive, with all entry and exit gates closed, reported IANS.

In addition to these sensitive stations, certain gates of other metro stations will also remain closed for security reasons. These stations include R.K. Puram, Munirika, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, IIT, and Moti Bagh.

The Delhi Metro also launched special 'Tourist Smart Cards', offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network in two categories, which will be available for sale from today at selected Metro stations. These Tourist Smart Cards will however not be available at the Airport Express Line.

This has been done to facilitate the G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 summit.

The 'Tourist Smart Cards' can be purchased from 36 Metro stations which will be available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards, offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

