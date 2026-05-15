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NewsRailwaysGood news for Bihar railway passengers: Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Good news for Bihar railway passengers: Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station

Danapur Railway Division has announced a new stoppage for the Howrah-Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22347/22348) at Jamui station. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Good news for Bihar railway passengers: Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui stationImage: ANI

In a significant move to enhance passenger convenience, the Danapur Railway Division has announced a new stoppage for the Howrah-Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22347/22348) at Jamui station. The decision comes following persistent demands from local commuters and representatives for better connectivity in the region. The new stoppage came into effect from today on an experimental basis.

New Schedule and Stoppage Details

According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat Express will have a designated two-minute halt at Jamui station. The timings are as follows:

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Train No. 22347 (Howrah to Patna):

Arrival at Jamui: 8:05 PM
Departure: 8:07 PM

Train No. 22348 (Patna to Howrah):

Arrival at Jamui: 9:49 AM
Departure: 9:51 AM

A Regional Boost for Connectivity

The introduction of this halt is expected to benefit thousands of passengers, not only from Jamui but also from the neighbouring districts of Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura. Previously, residents of these areas had to travel to distant stations to board the premium train service.

Key Benefits of the New Stoppage

Time Efficiency: Passengers will no longer need to travel long distances by road to catch the express.

Modern Amenities: Local travellers now have direct access to the high-speed, modern facilities and superior comfort of the Vande Bharat fleet.

Economic Impact: Better connectivity is expected to facilitate easier travel for business and professional purposes between Bihar and West Bengal.

Experimental Trial to Permanent Status

Railway authorities have clarified that the continuation of this stoppage will depend on passenger footfall and feedback during the trial period.

"We have been demanding Vande Bharat service from Jamui for long, and with the train's stoppage here, we now have a superfast connectivity. We urge the Indian Railways to make this a permanent arrangement," said Raju Yadav, a passenger.

The announcement has sparked a wave of positivity among local residents, who have welcomed the opportunity to experience India's fastest semi-high-speed rail service from their home station.

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