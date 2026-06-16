/I asked Gemini to compare Rajdhani Express vs Vande Bharat scenic routes - Here’s the winner and a pro-tip

Indian Railways has come a long way in the past 70 years - from steam locomotives to Rajdhani and now state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express. It trWhile the railways has grown in India, its fanbase has also surged to a historic high. In 2025-26, the Indian Railways set a record by transporting over 741 crore passengers. Those who love to travel by railway often enjoy the scenic view en route. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, there have been debates about which of the two - Rajdhani vs Vande Bharat - is best for a scenic journey.
Be it Rajdhani or Vande Bharat, both trains traverse across India’s scenic landscape. While both trains have their own fan base, pros and cons, instead of debating, I asked an AI to settle the debate by picking the six best scenic routes and the trains that are best for them. Below is the honest, detailed and impartial response by Gemini:
Act as an expert rail travel planner for India. Compare scenic Rajadhani Express routes versus scenic Vande Bharat routes and pick the best six of them.
As an expert in Indian rail travel, it is important to distinguish the "experience" of these two flagship services before choosing the best routes.
* Rajdhani Express: These are the "night-cruisers" of Indian Railways. They are designed for long-distance, overnight travel. While they offer a comfortable, classic rail experience, they are primarily utility-focused, often covering vast plains in the dark, which limits scenic value.
* Vande Bharat Express: These are modern, daytime, semi-high-speed trains. They feature large panoramic windows, modern aesthetics, and superior acceleration. Because they operate mostly during the day, they are significantly better suited for scenic travel.
Here are the top six scenic routes—prioritizing the Vande Bharat for its daytime visibility and the Rajdhani where its specific geography provides a unique perspective.
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Train Type
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Route
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Scenic Highlight
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Vande Bharat
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Mumbai – Madgaon (Goa)
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The Konkan Coast: Breathtaking tunnels, lush Western Ghats, and river bridges.
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Vande Bharat
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Katra – Srinagar
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Himalayan Engineering: The Chenab Bridge and Pir Panjal tunnels offer panoramic mountain views.
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Vande Bharat
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New Delhi – Dehradun
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Himalayan Foothills: A beautiful transition from the Indo-Gangetic plains to the Shivalik range.
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Vande Bharat
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Chennai – Tirunelveli
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Tropical South: Passes through verdant paddy fields, coconut groves, and rural Tamil Nadu.
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Rajdhani
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New Delhi – Dibrugarh
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North East Passage: Traverses the lush Brahmaputra valley and expansive tea estates of Assam.
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Rajdhani
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New Delhi – Trivandrum
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Coastal/Interior Transition: Offers a cross-section of India, from central plains to the tropical greenery of Kerala.
The Vande Bharat is the clear winner for sightseers. The combination of large, sealed windows (which prevent dust and noise) and the daytime schedule allows you to see the landscape change in real-time. On the Mumbai-Goa and Katra-Srinagar routes, the train's modern architecture acts like a viewing deck for some of India’s most dramatic topography.
Rajdhani routes are traditionally less "scenic" because they are built for speed and long-distance connectivity between metropolises. However, the New Delhi to Dibrugarh route is an exception. Because it is such a long-haul journey, you get to experience the scenic transition of the landscape over multiple days, particularly the lush, rain-fed beauty of the Northeast during daylight hours.
If you are booking for the view:
* Choose the "Executive Class" on Vande Bharat: You get rotating seats. If you have a group, you can orient your seats toward the window to maximize your view of the valley or coast.
* Monitor the Season: The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat is world-class during the monsoon (July–September) when the Western Ghats are cascading with waterfalls. The Katra-Srinagar route is best viewed in the shoulder months (March–May or September–October) for clear, snow-dusted Himalayan peaks.
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