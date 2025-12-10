India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper To Run Between Patna And New Delhi: 1,000 Kms In 8 Hours, 160 Kmph Speed, Luxury Amenities - Reports

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Sleeper: Indian Railways passengers have been waiting eagerly for the new luxurious Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which has been in the final stages of roll out and is being given final touches at the BEML factory. Passengers travelling between Patna and New Delhi are set to get a completely new travel experience as the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to begin operations this month. The train promises the speed of Tejas, the comfort of Rajdhani, and the advanced technology of Vande Bharat — all in a sleeper configuration for the first time.

Designed for high-speed night travel, the train is being positioned as a premium option for long-distance passengers.

Trial Runs to Begin Soon

Two rakes of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train are being manufactured at the BEML factory in Bengaluru. The first rake is expected to be ready and dispatched by December 12, after which trial runs will begin on the Patna–New Delhi route, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The train will cover around 1,000 kms in around eight hours.

Railways plan to start regular services before the New Year. The train is expected to run six days a week, departing Patna in the evening and arriving in Delhi the next morning. The return service will follow the same overnight schedule, reported Prabhat Khabar.

Speed and Performance Highlights

The train is designed to run at an operational speed of 160 km/h, with a maximum speed capability of 180 km/h. According to railway officials, the ride will be so stable that even tea kept in a cup will not spill while the train is running at full speed.

One of its key strengths is rapid acceleration and braking, allowing it to cover distances faster and reduce time spent stopping and restarting at stations.

Coach Composition and Seating Capacity

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will have 16 coaches with a total capacity of 827 passengers:

* 11 coaches of AC 3-tier (611 berths)

* 4 coaches of AC 2-tier (188 berths)

* 1 coach of AC 1st Class AC (24 berths)

Railways may increase the number of coaches in the future based on passenger demand. Ticket prices are expected to be around the fare of the Rajdhani Express.

Current Status of Vande Bharat Trains in India

At present, 164 chair-car Vande Bharat Express trains are operating across India. These semi-high-speed trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and have received strong passenger response.

Due to growing demand for comfortable long-distance night travel, the sleeper variant has been developed, with the Patna–Delhi route likely to be among the first to get this service.

What the Railway Minister Said

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently told the Lok Sabha that the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train has been indigenously designed for medium and long-distance overnight journeys.

He said that two rakes have been produced and are currently undergoing trials and commissioning.

Key Features and Facilities in Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The interior of the train is designed to provide a premium airline-like and hotel-style experience. Major facilities include:

Passenger Comfort Features

* USB-integrated reading lamps for night-time reading

* Real-time passenger information system with audio and video updates

* High-speed Wi-Fi and onboard infotainment system

* Modular pantry unit for freshly prepared onboard meals

* Touch-free bio-vacuum toilets

* Hot water shower facility in First AC coaches

* Ergonomic ladders for upper berths

* PRM-friendly berths and toilets for elderly and differently-abled passengers

Advanced Safety and Security Systems

* KAVACH anti-collision technology to prevent train accidents

* Integrated emergency talk-back units for direct communication with train crew

* Fully sealed gangways between coaches to prevent dust and enhance safety

* Automatic plug doors that close before departure

* CCTV surveillance in every coach to deter theft and ensure passenger safety

Timings of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The train will run six days a week:

* Evening departure from Patna, Morning arrival in New Delhi

* Evening departure from New Delhi, Morning arrival in Patna

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been specially designed to offer high speed, superior comfort, and a premium travel experience for overnight journeys.