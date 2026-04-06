Indian Railways approves Rs 1,364.45 cr to boost safety with Kavach 4.0, signaling modernisation

In a major safety boost, the Indian Railways has approved multiple projects related to safety and signalling modernisation. The Indian Railways said on Monday that it has approved multiple projects worth Rs 1,364.45 crore to strengthen safety, signalling and communication infrastructure across its network. This includes provision of Kavach on locomotives, the expansion of optical fibre cable network and the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems across various railway zones.

Kavach on 232 locomotives

The Railways said in a statement that it has sanctioned the provision of on-board Kavach equipment for 232 locomotives in Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 208.81 crore. “The proposal forms part of the umbrella work titled Provision of Kavach with communication backbone of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) on balance routes of Indian Railways included in the Works Programme 2024–25, with an overall cost of Rs 27,693 crore,” it said.

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A sub-umbrella allocation of Rs 2,950 crore has been earmarked for Southern Railway under this programme. The present work has been proposed within this sub-umbrella and covers the installation of Kavach Version 4.0 equipment on locomotives.

Communication backbone boost

Indian Railways has sanctioned three itemised works in Northern Railway at a total cost of Rs 400.86 crore for the strengthening of the communication backbone infrastructure. These works are part of the umbrella project titled Strengthening, repair & replacement of communication backbone over Indian Railways (Umbrella Work 2024–25) approved at a cost of Rs 4,871 crore.

A provision of Rs 871 crore has also been allocated for Northern Railway. “Under this, three works have been approved: provision of 2×48 fibre cables along 926.05 route km in Ambala Division at a cost of Rs 115.74 crore; provision of 2×48 fibre cables along 1,204 route km along with Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) rooms at stations in Delhi Division at a cost of Rs 165.49 crore; and provision of 2×48 fibre cables along 1,074 route km in Lucknow Division at a cost of Rs 119.63 crore,” said the Ministry of Railways.

The works aim to enhance the capacity and reliability of communication systems across divisions, which are critical for modern signalling and Kavach deployment.

OFC provision for Kavach

Indian Railways said that it has also sanctioned the provision of 2×48 fibre OFC cables for Kavach over North Central Railway at a cost of Rs 176.7699 crore. The work also falls under the umbrella project for strengthening, repairing, and replacing the communication backbone over Indian Railways.

A sub-umbrella allocation of ?200 crore has been provided for North Central Railway. The present work has been proposed under this allocation and will cover 2,196 route kilometres, including 1,016 km in Prayagraj Division, 709 km in Jhansi Division and 471 km in Agra Division.

The project will support the deployment of Kavach and improve communication infrastructure across high-density routes.

Electronic Interlocking

Indian Railways has sanctioned two itemised works in South Central Railway at a total cost of Rs 578.02 crore for the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems.

“Rs 1,857 crore has been earmarked for South Central Railway. Under this, two works have been approved: replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking at 35 stations in Guntakal Division at a cost of Rs 426.82 crore; and similar replacement at 14 station routes in Nanded Division at a cost of Rs 151.20 crore. The works aim to enhance signalling reliability, reduce manual intervention and improve safety across high-density routes,” it said.