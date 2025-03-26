Indian Railways Earns Rs 562 Cr From 2.16 Cr Ticketless Passengers In 2023-24: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has caught about 2.16 crore passengers travelling without ticket in 2023-24 and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges was realized from these travellers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply while responding to questions raised by some members regarding the number of passengers caught without ticket during 2023-24 and other related issues.

"During the year 2023-24 a total of approximately 2.16 crore passengers were detected travelling without ticket across the Indian Railways and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges (excluding fare) was realized from these passengers," Vaishnaw said

When asked to provide statewise/station-wise data of ticketless travellers, Vaishnaw said that it is not maintained that way.

"Special ticket checking campaigns are undertaken by zonal railways from time to time keeping in view the local conditions or as per directions issued by Ministry of Railways," he said.

"Conducting ticket checking activity and special ticket checking campaigns is a continuous and ongoing exercise in Indian Railways," the minister added.