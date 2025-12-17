Advertisement
Indian Railways Electrifies 99.2 Per Cent Of Broad-Gauge Network, Pips Many Nations
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Electrifies 99.2 Per Cent Of Broad-Gauge Network, Pips Many Nations

Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 07:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
File Photo

New Delhi: Network electrification on Indian Railways has been taken up in mission mode, and so far, about 99.2 per cent ofthe Broad Gauge (BG) network has been electrified, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The feat is far ahead of the UK (39 per cent), Russia (52 per cent), and China (82 per cent).

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways’ achievement in railway electrification stands out globally. "Railway electrification achieved during financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 is 7,188 and 2,701 Route kilometers (RKM), respectively. Further, all new line/multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification," he said.

The existing BG network in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram in the northeastern region has been 100 per cent electrified. "Further, all new line/multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification. Assam has been 92 per cent electrified, and electrification in the remaining network has been taken up," he said.

The minister further said that Indian Railways is committed to sustainable operation through near total Railway Electrification combined with the use of renewable energy sources, a combination of solar, wind and other renewable sources based on strategic power procurement planning, thus contributing to carbon footprint reduction.

The minister further said that free wi-fi services have been provided at 6,117 railway stations. No separate funds have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways for these Wi-Fi services at railway stations.

"There is no personal information asked to access the Wi-Fi service provided at the railway stations except for the mobile number used for OTP. Appropriate action is taken promptly by the railway administration whenever there are any issues with regard to the working of the Wi-Fi facility at stations," he mentioned.

So far, the CCTV Surveillance system has been provided at 1,731 stations and 11,953 coaches for ensuring safe and secure journey for railway passengers. CCTV Surveillance Systems are provided and charged under capital expenditure.

