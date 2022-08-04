IRCTC: Comfort and convenience of rail passengers have been the topmost priority of Indian Railways forever. From running special train services to offering meals of passengers’ choice, Indian Railways has done it all. After commencing weekly train services from Rajasthan and West Bengal, the North Eastern Railway has decided to run unreserved inter-state special trains from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur to Shahjahanpur.

This initiative has been taken by the Railway authorities to manage the passenger rush and to give them the comfort of a rail journey. The train no. 05459/05460 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur-Sitapur unreserved special train will run daily from August 5 onwards.

Check full train schedule of 05459/05460 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur-Sitapur HERE:

- Train no. 05459 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur unreserved special train will start its journey from Sitapur at 9:30 am and reach Shahjahanpur at 12:35 pm.

- However, while returning train no. 05460 Shahjahanpur- Sitapur unreserved special will set for the journey from Shahjahanpur at 2:45 pm and will reach Sitapur at 5:55 pm.

Rail passengers are requested to follow standard operating procedures issued under Covid-19 guidelines during the journey. Recently, Indian Railway announced that it will start operating weekly train services between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi from August 10 onwards.