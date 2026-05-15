Indian Railways' major connectivity boost for Bengal: New train between Kolkata and Jaipur, 115 km of new track and more

The Indian Railways has announced a connectivity booster for West Bengal, days after the formation of a BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote three letter to CM Adhikari informing him about three decisions to bolster train connectivity within and from the state. The announcements include the launch of a new train and the construction of new tracks totalling 115 km.

New Train Between Kolkata and Jaipur

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the launch of a new train between West Bengal and Rajasthan. Notably, thousands of workers travel from Bengal to Rajasthan in search of jobs, and thus the train will not only reduce the burden on existing trains but will also enable a comfortable journey for passengers. Vaishnaw said that approval has been granted for the operation of new Train No. 18061/18062, the Santragachi-Khatipura Express, between Kolkata (Santragachi) and Jaipur (Khatipura) via Kharagpur.

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Earlier on March 10, the Union Cabinet had approved the Santragachi-Kharagpur 4th Line, enabling faster movement of passenger & freight trains while boosting connectivity to key economic hubs and ports in West Bengal.

Doubling of the Rail Line

Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced the doubling of the 7.15 km-long rail line between New Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. This will ease congestion and improve running time for the trains on this corridor. This will also allow the railways to operate more trains on the stretch.

Third Rail Line Between Salboni - Adra

The Railway Minister, in his letter to CM Suvenu Adhikari, said that the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been approved for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the Salboni - Adra third rail line. The distance between the two stations is 107 km.

Chingrighata Missiong Link Issue Resolved

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw further said on X, “The government in West Bengal has changed. A double-engine government has come to power. The problem of Chingri Ghata, stuck for three years, has been resolved. Permission has also been obtained from the Kolkata Police. Now the work is starting.”

Notably, construction has officially started on the critical, 366-metre missing link of the Kolkata Metro Orange Line at the Chingrighata crossing. This project is essential for connecting New Garia to the IT hub at Salt Lake Sector V and eventually the airport.

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To facilitate girder launching on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass, Kolkata Police have implemented major traffic diversions over two consecutive weekends in May 2026.

Construction Phases and Traffic Blocks

Work is divided into two 60-hour blocks, each running from 8:00 PM on Friday to 8:00 AM on Monday:

* Phase 1 (May 15–18): Work between piers P-317 and P-318.

* Diversion: The western flank of the EM Bypass (northbound) underneath the Chingrighata flyover will be closed.

* Route: Northbound vehicles heading toward Salt Lake and the airport will be diverted near NX Hotel.

* Phase 2 (May 22–25): Work between piers P-318 and P-319.

* Diversion: The eastern flank of the EM Bypass near Chingrighata crossing will be closed for southbound traffic.

* Route: Southbound vehicles will be redirected to the western flank via a newly created median cut-out before rejoining the eastern flank further south.

Chingrighata Issue Background

The 366-metre stretch had been stalled for over a year due to political and coordination hurdles between the previous state administration and the Centre. Following the formation of a new government in West Bengal and recent Supreme Court intervention, authorities aim to complete the viaduct to enable train services to Sector V by December 2026.