Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748055
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways News: Good News For Punekars; Special Train To Ayodhya Gets 14 Additional Trips

The 01455 Pune-Ayodhya Cantt. Bi-Weekly Special train will run every Friday and Tuesday from May 10, 2024, to May 31, 2024. 

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Railways News: Good News For Punekars; Special Train To Ayodhya Gets 14 Additional Trips

Indian Railways has announced the extension of the 01455/01456 Pune-Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune special train to cater to the increased demand and convenience of rail passengers. This special train will now operate on specific days from May 10, 2024, to June 2, 2024, providing a valuable travel option for commuters between Pune and Ayodhya Cantt.
Extended Trip Schedule
The 01455 Pune-Ayodhya Cantt. Bi-Weekly Special train will run every Friday and Tuesday from May 10, 2024, to May 31, 2024. In the return direction, the 01456 Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune Special Bi-Weekly train will operate every Sunday and Thursday from May 12, 2024, to June 2, 2024.

Timings and Stations

The train will depart from Pune at 19:30 and arrive at Ayodhya Cantt. at 08:50, covering several important stations en route. Here are the detailed timings at major stations:

  • Pune: Departure at 19:30
  • Chinchwad: 19:43/19:45
  • Lonavala: 21:30/21:40
  • Panvel: 22:10/22:15
  • Kalyan: 23:40/23:43
  • Igatpuri: 01:40/01:45
  • Manmad: 03:18/03:20
  • Jalgaon: 05:18/05:20
  • Bhusawal: 05:50/06:00
  •  Khandwa: 09:00/09:05
  • Itarsi: 13:05/13:15
  •  Bhopal: 16:00/16:05
  •  Bina Jn.: 19:18/19:20
  • Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi: 22:00/22:10
  • Orai: 23:28/23:30
  • Kanpur: 02:15/02:25
  • Lucknow: 04:20/04:30
  • Ayodhya Cantt: Arrival at 08:50

The train consists of General, Sleeper, and AC Coaches, offering passengers a range of travel options based on their preferences.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA Video
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?