Indian Railways News: Good News For Punekars; Special Train To Ayodhya Gets 14 Additional Trips

Indian Railways has announced the extension of the 01455/01456 Pune-Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune special train to cater to the increased demand and convenience of rail passengers. This special train will now operate on specific days from May 10, 2024, to June 2, 2024, providing a valuable travel option for commuters between Pune and Ayodhya Cantt.

Extended Trip Schedule

The 01455 Pune-Ayodhya Cantt. Bi-Weekly Special train will run every Friday and Tuesday from May 10, 2024, to May 31, 2024. In the return direction, the 01456 Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune Special Bi-Weekly train will operate every Sunday and Thursday from May 12, 2024, to June 2, 2024.

Timings and Stations

The train will depart from Pune at 19:30 and arrive at Ayodhya Cantt. at 08:50, covering several important stations en route. Here are the detailed timings at major stations:

Pune: Departure at 19:30

Chinchwad: 19:43/19:45

Lonavala: 21:30/21:40

Panvel: 22:10/22:15

Kalyan: 23:40/23:43

Igatpuri: 01:40/01:45

Manmad: 03:18/03:20

Jalgaon: 05:18/05:20

Bhusawal: 05:50/06:00

Khandwa: 09:00/09:05

Itarsi: 13:05/13:15

Bhopal: 16:00/16:05

Bina Jn.: 19:18/19:20

Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi: 22:00/22:10

Orai: 23:28/23:30

Kanpur: 02:15/02:25

Lucknow: 04:20/04:30

Ayodhya Cantt: Arrival at 08:50

The train consists of General, Sleeper, and AC Coaches, offering passengers a range of travel options based on their preferences.