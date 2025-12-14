Indian Railways Records 18 Per Cent Jump In Production Of Hi-Tech LHB Coaches

New Delhi: Indian Railways has registered steady progress in the production of high-technology Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which are designed to provide improved safety, enhanced riding comfort, and better operational performance for passengers.

During the current financial year 2025-26 (up to November 2025), a total of more than 4,224 LHB coaches have been manufactured. This represents a robust 18 per cent increase over the 3,590 coaches produced during the same period of the previous year. The rise in output reflects the continuous strengthening of manufacturing capacity and improved production planning across railway units, according to a Railways Ministry statement issued on Sunday.

In terms of factory-wise performance during this period, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has produced 1,659 LHB coaches, followed by the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, with 1,234 coaches and the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, with 1,331 coaches, collectively contributing to the overall growth in LHB coach production, the statement said.

A long-term comparison highlights the remarkable progress achieved in recent years. Between 2014 and 2025, Indian Railways produced more than 42,600 LHB coaches, an 18-fold increase over the 2,300 coaches manufactured between 2004 and 2014. This expansion underscores the sustained focus on modernising passenger rolling stock through wider adoption of LHB coaches, known for their superior safety standards and lower maintenance requirements, the statement said.

Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are modern, safer, and more comfortable passenger train cars used by Indian Railways, developed from a German design by Alstom, featuring stainless steel bodies, advanced disc brakes, higher speeds (up to 160 kmph), and enhanced safety features like anti-climbing devices, replacing older ICF coaches for premium and long-distance services like Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains.

Indian Railways continues to contribute significantly to the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and the ‘Make in India’ initiative by enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imports. The organisation is focused on further augmenting its production strength to meet the growing mobility requirements of the country while providing safer, smoother and more comfortable travel experiences for passengers, the statement added.