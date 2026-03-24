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INDIAN RAILWAYS SENIOR CITIZEN RULES 2026

Indian Railways senior citizen quota, concession rules 2026: Check benefits and offers

Indian railways senior citizen rules: As of March 2026, Indian Railways provides certain facilities for senior citizens, even though fare concessions have been suspended. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Indian Railways senior citizen quota, concession rules 2026: Check benefits and offersImage credit: Representative/ChatGPT

Indian railways senior citizen rules: As of March 2026, Indian Railways provides certain facilities for senior citizens, even though fare concessions have been suspended. The concession, which earlier offered discounts on ticket fares, was withdrawn in 2020 and has not yet been restored despite repeated demands.

Before 2020, senior citizens were eligible for fare discounts–40 per cent for men aged 60 years and above, and 50 per cent for women aged 58 years and above. At present, tickets are being issued at full price. However, Indian Railways has retained several supportive measures to ensure comfort and convenience for elderly passengers.

Priority for lower berths

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One of the key benefits still available is the automatic allotment of lower berths. Senior citizens, women aged 45 years and above, and pregnant women are given preference for lower berths, even if they do not specifically select the option during booking. This is subject to availability at the time of reservation.

To further improve accessibility, a fixed number of lower berths are reserved in each coach. In Sleeper Class, around six to seven lower berths are set aside. In Air Conditioned 3-tier (3AC), four to five lower berths are reserved, while in Air Conditioned 2-tier (2AC), about three to four lower berths are kept for eligible passengers.

(Also Read: Indian Railways New Train Ticket Refund Rules 2026: Full, 25 per cent, 50 per cent or Zero refund? Cancel PRS tickets anywhere, No TDR for e-tickets)

Quota for persons with disabilities

Indian Railways also provides a separate reservation quota for persons with disabilities. This facility is available across mail and express trains, including premium services like Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, regardless of whether fare concessions are availed.

Under this quota, four berths are reserved in Sleeper Class, including two lower berths. Similarly, four berths are available in 3AC or 3E coaches, and four seats are reserved in Second Sitting (2S) or Chair Car (CC).

Preference during journey

If lower berths remain vacant after the train departs, preference is given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women who may have initially been allotted middle or upper berths.

Indian Railways says these measures aim to ensure a safe, accessible, and comfortable travel experience for all passengers, especially those who need extra support during their journey.

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