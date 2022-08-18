NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

Indian Railways: Third Vande Bharat train reaches Chandigarh for speed trial

Indian Railways: Third Vande Bharat train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for speed trial, Railways authorities plans to run Vande Bharat express train between Delhi and Chandigarh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Third Vande Bharat express train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for its speed trial
  • Indian Railway plans to run third Vande Bharat train from Delhi-Chandigarh
  • PM Modi aims to run 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks

Indian Railways: Third Vande Bharat train reaches Chandigarh for speed trial

Indian railways: Third Vande Bharat express train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for its speed trial. Railways is preparing to run the third Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Chandigarh, however, the final decision is yet to be made. 

To make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream come true of running 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks, Railway authorities has accelated the manufacturing process. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) can manufacture six to seven Vande Bharat rakes (trains) every month and attempts are on to scale this number to 10. 

Apart from this, the Vande Bharat trains will also be manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli which can increase the production of trains.

The trial speed of the train will be 100 to 180 kmph. After the success of two-three trials, the new Vande Bharat train will be fit to run commercially. The new Vande Bharat train, comes with enhanced safety and convenience features for passengers. The biggest safety addition in the upgraded Vande Bharat trains will be the support of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases and unsafe situations arising due to overspeeding and train collisions in station areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

