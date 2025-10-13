Advertisement
Indian Railways’ Twin Good News: Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Rollout; Reduced Journey Time for UP, Bihar, Bengal – Details

Indian Railways is working to bring more comfort and relief for its passengers especially with the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper and improved train speed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Railways Good News: The Indian Railways is set to bring more good news for passengers in the coming days. While the Vande Bharat Sleeper may be inducted into regular service by the end of this month, the national transporter is also working to gradually increase its operational sectional speed to 160 kmph. Trials have already commenced on a 190 km stretch between Ghaziabad and Tundla, which will help reduce travel time between New Delhi and key destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Second Rake Ready

Passengers across India have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently confirmed that operations will begin once the second rake of the train is ready, allowing the service to run from both ends of the designated route.

With the first rake already completed, anticipation for the second one is high. Videos circulating on social media show the second Vande Bharat Sleeper rake being rolled out from the BEML plant. However, reports suggest that this rake is still unfinished in terms of interiors and will be sent back to BEML after oscillation trials conducted jointly by the North Central Railway, West Central Railway, and Western Railway.

For context, the Indian Railways has already completed trials of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches, and if Minister Vaishnaw’s timeline holds true, the train could enter operations by the end of this month. The Delhi–Howrah (West Bengal) route, passing through Bihar, is expected to be the first corridor for the Vande Bharat Sleeper’s debut.

Efforts to Reduce Travel Time

Railway enthusiasts know that most Indian Railways express trains operate at an average speed of 80–110 kmph. Even the Vande Bharat Express — designed for 160–180 kmph — currently runs at a maximum of 120 kmph on select sections. These speed limitations often lead to congestion across the network, prompting the Railways to invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades.

To address this, the Railways has been steadily increasing sectional speeds. Currently, over 23,000 km of track support operations at around 130 kmph. The latest initiative involves 160 kmph Kavach trials on the Tundla–Aligarh section of the New Delhi–Howrah route, covering a 190 km stretch between Ghaziabad and Tundla Junction.

If these trials succeed, travel time between New Delhi and major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal could be reduced by several hours, marking a major leap forward in passenger convenience and rail efficiency.

