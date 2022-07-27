IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has decided to cancel over 120 trains today on July 27 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Further, due to similar reasons 44 trains have been partially cancelled. Passengers who are set to travel today are requested to check their train status before setting out for the journey. Trains have been cancelled in cities like Pune, Solapur, Bhatinda, Pratapnagar, Ekta Nagar, Jabalpur, Varanasi city, Ramnagar, Pryagraj and many more.

Due to unforeseen reasons like derailment and natural causes a total of 46 trains have been diverted or rescheduled. 40 trains have been diverted, while 6 have been rescheduled. For the convenience of passengers, Railway authorities have updated the schedule of trains HERE and have updated the NTES app with the same.

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE:

03657 Jasidih Jn.-Baidyanathdham

03658 Biadyanathdham-Jaisidhi Jn.

04551 Bhatinda Jn.-Fazilka

04552 Fazilka-Bhatinda Jn.

04699 Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola

04700 Baijnathpaprola-Pathankot

04756 Shri Ganganagar-Bhatinda Jn.

05137 Mau-Prayagraj Rambag

Railway authorities are working to resum train services for cancelled trains. Passengers are requested to keep a tab on their train's status.

