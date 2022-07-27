NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on July 27, Check full list here

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on July 27 due to maintenance and operational works, Check full list HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways cancels over 120 trains on July 27
  • 44 trains have been partially cancelled
  • Trains have been cancelled due to maintenance and operational work

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on July 27, Check full list here

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has decided to cancel over 120 trains today on July 27 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Further, due to similar reasons 44 trains have been partially cancelled. Passengers who are set to travel today are requested to check their train status before setting out for the journey. Trains have been cancelled in cities like Pune, Solapur, Bhatinda, Pratapnagar, Ekta Nagar, Jabalpur, Varanasi city, Ramnagar, Pryagraj and many more. 

Due to unforeseen reasons like derailment and natural causes a total of 46 trains have been diverted or rescheduled. 40 trains have been diverted, while 6 have been rescheduled. For the convenience of passengers, Railway authorities have updated the schedule of trains HERE and have updated the NTES app with the same. 

Also read: Indian Railways to install LED TVs in locals, first train inaugurated in Howrah

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE:

03657 Jasidih Jn.-Baidyanathdham 

03658 Biadyanathdham-Jaisidhi Jn. 

04551 Bhatinda Jn.-Fazilka 

04552 Fazilka-Bhatinda Jn. 

Also read: Now enjoy scenic beauty on Pune-Mumbai-Pune rail route; Indian Railways introduces Vistadome coach on Pragati Express

04699 Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola

04700 Baijnathpaprola-Pathankot

04756 Shri Ganganagar-Bhatinda Jn. 

05137 Mau-Prayagraj Rambag

Railway authorities are working to resum train services for cancelled trains. Passengers are requested to keep a tab on their train's status. 

Live TV

Indian RailwaysIRCTCcancelled trains todayTrain status

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?