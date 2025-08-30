India's first bullet train project is just two years away from being operational, and around 70% of the work has been completed. The bullet train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, covering a distance of 508 km in around 2 hours. As of July 2025, Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed and 4 are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, 5 are completed and 3 more are now reaching completion stage. As India is gearing up to make its first bullet train project a reality, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a big announcement.

South India’s First Bullet Train

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said bullet train connectivity will be established in South India, hinting that it will cater to the needs of Hyderabad, Amaravati, Chennai and Bengaluru.

"Very soon, the bullet train is going to come to South India. That is going to happen. A survey has been ordered. From Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, Bangalore, all four cities, more than five crore population and the biggest market in the world," said Naidu while addressing the 'India Food Manufacturing Summit'. The Chief Minister said that around five crore people will benefit from the bullet train.

Bullet Train Rolling Stock Details

According to the Ministry of Railways, Japanese Shinkansen is currently running E5 trains. Next generation trains are E10. In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan. The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.