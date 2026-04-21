Inside Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Smart glass panel door, call button, cushioned seats, spacious cabin, and more in first-class AC coupe

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways has received a major upgrade with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper, which offers a modern and premium journey. The first service was launched on January 17, 2026, between Howrah (Kolkata) and Guwahati (Kamakhya). Inside this train, the new first-class AC coupe is designed to offer comfort, privacy, and smart features for long-distance travellers.

As passengers step into the first-class AC coupe, the experience feels different from traditional trains. The cabin door can be operated with a touch-based sensor, adding a modern and seamless entry. The interiors are designed with a clean, premium look, giving a more hotel-like feel.

One of the standout features is the smart glass panel on the cabin door. With a simple button, passengers can switch the glass from transparent to opaque, ensuring privacy whenever needed. There is also a dedicated call button to alert onboard staff, making service quick and convenient during the journey.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Comfortable seating and sleeping

The coupe is designed with two comfortable seats that convert into sleeping berths. The cushions are made with improved material for better support during long journeys. For the upper berth, a sturdy ladder with side support is provided, making it easier and safer to climb.

Onboard services at your seat

Passengers in the first-class AC coupe can enjoy food service directly in their cabin. Staff deliver meals, reducing the need to step out. Essentials like bedsheets, blankets, pillows, and covers are also provided, ensuring a relaxed and comfortable overnight stay.

(Also Read: Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six interesting facts)

Space and storage advantages

Unlike older coaches, the coupe offers more space. There is enough room to keep luggage neatly on the side without feeling cramped. Bottle holders and small utility spaces are also included, adding to the convenience of passengers.

Safety and modern design upgrades

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is being built with improved safety features such as fire detection systems, better braking technology, and secure doors. The overall design focuses on reducing noise and vibration, making the journey smoother and quieter.

The first-class AC coupe in the Vande Bharat Sleeper is ideal for couples or passengers looking for privacy and comfort. With modern technology, better interiors, and improved services, it is expected to redefine long-distance train travel in India.