IRCTC Down? Tatkal Ticket Users Complain Of Repeated 'Error' Messages On App; Netizens React; How To Book Train Tickets Online
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

IRCTC Down? Tatkal Ticket Users Complain Of Repeated ‘Error’ Messages On App; Netizens React; How To Book Train Tickets Online

IRCTC Tatkal Train Tickets Online: The online platform Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints, with 68% of users reporting issues with the IRCTC website. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IRCTC Down? Tatkal Ticket Users Complain Of Repeated ‘Error’ Messages On App; Netizens React; How To Book Train Tickets Online Image Credit: Gemini AI

IRCTC Tatkal Train Tickets: IRCTC’s Tatkal ticket booking service came under fire from netizens on Tuesday, with several users taking to social media to report repeated ‘Error’ messages on the app and website during peak booking hours. Many users said they were unable to secure Tatkal tickets despite multiple attempts, alleging that the system failed at critical stages of the booking process. The complaints emerged even as no major outage was officially reported by IRCTC.

IRCTC Down: Downdetector Shows 68% Outage

The online platform Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints, with 68% of users reporting issues with the IRCTC website. The outage reports mainly came from major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Meanwhile, 31% of users said they faced problems with the mobile app.

IRCTC: OTP For Tatkal Train Tickets

Indian Railways is set to make one-time passwords (OTPs) mandatory for booking Tatkal train tickets from railway reservation counters, a move that officials said aims to curb the misuse of the last-minute ticket booking facility. Passengers will have to provide a one-time password, received on their mobile phones, to book Tatkal train tickets from railway reservation counters. 

IRCTC Train Ticket Tatkal Charges

Tatkal tickets are meant for urgent travel needs, which is why they come at higher fares, similar to paying for priority access. Premium Tatkal, introduced later, is even more expensive as it follows a dynamic pricing model, much like airline tickets. Under the Tatkal scheme, charges vary by class, with fares ranging from Rs 400–500 for 2A, Rs 300–400 for 3A, Rs 300–500 for CC/EC, Rs 100–200 for Sleeper class, and Rs 10–20 for 2S.

IRCTC Down: Netizens Reacted

How To Book IRCTC Tatkal Train Tickets Online

Step 1: Open the IRCTC website or app at least 10–15 minutes before Tatkal booking starts.

Step 2: Keep your source, destination, travel date, class, and quota ready for quick entry.

Step 3: Always choose an alternative train in case your preferred option isn’t available.

Step 4: Use IRCTC’s Master List to autofill traveler information quickly.

Step 5: Select fast payment options like UPI, IRCTC eWallet, or net banking and confirm without delay.

