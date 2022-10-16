IRCTC introduces affordable train tour package for Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, Check prices, dates here

All the devotees out there, here’s some good news for you! To make you immersed in the holy Ganga water and explore the divine shrines, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has initiated an affordable train tour package to explore the religious cities of Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. This train tour package will cover all the prominent, and religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh. From sightseeing at Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Triveni Sangam, and Hanuman Garhi in Prayagraj to visiting Ramjanmabhumi temple in Ayodhya, IRCTC has included all the prominent places, along with meals in this 5-nights 6-days train tour package. The train will depart from Indore, and passengers will travel on Mahakal Express.

The train tour package includes return train fare in 3-AC Class subject to availability at the time of booking, accommodation in a deluxe hotel for 03 nights, sightseeing, and transfer by a vehicle as per group size, along with 3 breakfasts and 3 dinners.

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news amongst the devotees. "Find divinity & spirituality with IRCTC's Varanasi Prayagraj Ayodhya tour package starting from Rs 13,650/- onwards," read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the IRCTC's Varanasi Prayagraj and Ayodhya train tour package:

The Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya train tour package will take passengers to Sarnath and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Triveni Sangam and Hanuman Garhi, and Ramjanmabhoomi temple as a part of its itinerary.

The Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya train tour package is 5-nights, 6-days long. The departure will be from Indore Railway station towards Varanasi by train no. 20414 Mahakal Express at 1015 hrs. It will be an overnight train journey.

Interest passengers can book this affordable train tour package through IRCTC's official website and for more information about the package, click HERE.