IRCTC introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra train tour package at affordable price, details here

Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra train tour package for devotees at affordable price, Check dates and other details HERE.
Indian Railways is back with yet another train tour package for devotees. After introducing a train tour package for Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a tour package for Jyotirlinga Yatra for devotees. Through this 7-nights 8-days long tour package, pilgrims will be able to explore the most sacred temples. The passengers will travel on a Special Tourist Train, which will start its journey on October 15. IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. “Pay homage at #India’s most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism’s 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at Rs. 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry!” read the tweet.
Pay homage at #India’s most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism’s 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at Rs. 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry! Book today on https://t.co/KS9yAiwzGL *T&C Apply@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 18, 2022
The package covers religious places like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.
