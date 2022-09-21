NewsRailways
IRCTC introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra train tour package at affordable price, details here

Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra train tour package for devotees at affordable price, Check dates and other details HERE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

IRCTC introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra train tour package at affordable price, details here

Indian Railways is back with yet another train tour package for devotees. After introducing a train tour package for Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a tour package for Jyotirlinga Yatra for devotees. Through this 7-nights 8-days long tour package, pilgrims will be able to explore the most sacred temples. The passengers will travel on a Special Tourist Train, which will start its journey on October 15. IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. “Pay homage at #India’s most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism’s 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at Rs. 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry!” read the tweet. 

The package covers religious places like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.

