IRCTC introduces tour package from Agra to Ladakh; Check price, details here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is working in full swing to boost tourism in the nation. In a similar effort, IRCTC has launched a tour package for tourists from Agra to Ladakh. The package takes travellers on a journey from Agra to Ladakh via Delhi. The journey from Agra to Delhi is to be covered by train, and then the tourists will travel from Delhi to Leh via plane. It is to be noted that the package is for seven days and eight nights, while the journey starts on September 14. IRCTC will conduct these tour packages, which include tours starting from September 21 to September 28 and September 28 to October 5.

The travellers, after getting to Leh, will be take on a tour covering all the major tourist attractions. The famous attractions include Math Darshan, Buddhist Stupa, Leh Palace, Hunder and Turtuk, Shanti Stupa, and the famous Pangong Lake. Furthermore, the bookings for the package are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tourists will be provided with a star in a three-star hotel.

For a single traveler, the IRCTC tour package will cost Rs 49,500. The price per person is Rs 44,500 for double occupancy. There is a per-person cost of Rs 43,900 if there are three people participating in the excursion as a group. Visit www.irctctourism.com, the official IRCTC tourist website, for additional details about this offer.

In July, IRCTC launched a similar tour package for travellers going from Lucknow to Andaman. The vacation for the tour package of 6 days starts on September 23. It should be mentioned that Kolkata will be the first stop on the route from Lucknow to the Andaman Islands. The traveller will also take the train from Lucknow to Kolkata. The travellers would thereafter take a flight from Kolkata to the Andaman Islands. It should be mentioned that breakfast and dinner are included in the trip price. Additionally, it includes housing for travelers.