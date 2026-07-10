/IRCTC’s revamped website gets four key features; Railways says crackdown against Tatkal booking bots continues

The Indian Railways’ revamped ticket booking website will be available for public in the next few months, said the railways on Friday. In a significant move toward modernising India’s railway booking experience, officials from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) gathered at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, on July 10 to demonstrate and review the beta version of the long-awaited, revamped IRCTC website.
The collaboration marks the fulfilment of a promise made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just weeks ago, following feedback from MNIT students regarding persistent issues with the existing portal.
The students of MNIT served as the primary catalysts for the design improvements. The beta version presented at the Jaipur campus showcased a focus on user experience, stripping away the clutter that has historically frustrated travelers.
The new interface introduces four major upgrades:
* Streamlined Interface: Elimination of unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics, and other distracting elements.
* Enhanced Visibility: Real-time seat availability is now visible across all travel classes at one place and no need to click on different categories to see berth availability.
* Faster Checkout: A significant reduction in the number of steps required to complete a transaction.
* Simplified Repeat Bookings: Features to save passenger details for quicker future reservations.
While the portal is undergoing a facelift, the Ministry noted that the revamped website is currently being integrated with the Indian Railways' backend Passenger Reservation System (PRS).
"Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few months," an official stated. This backend overhaul is a complex, massive undertaking, as the four-decade-old system is being modernised while continuing to handle daily operations without disruption.
As part of the wider digital push, the RailOne app has reached a significant milestone, crossing 4 crore downloads to become the largest railway ticket-booking platform in the country. The app offers a unified experience, consolidating booking, cancellation, tracking, and complaint services into a single platform.
Addressing concerns regarding the integrity of the booking process, railway officials noted that they are acting against automated booking bots, particularly for high-demand Tatkal tickets. While significant improvements have been made through security enhancements, officials emphasised that the fight against bot-driven malpractice is a continuous effort that will remain a top priority for the department.
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