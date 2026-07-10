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IRCTC’s revamped website gets four key features; Railways says crackdown against Tatkal booking bots continues

Officials from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) gathered at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, on July 10 to demonstrate and review the beta version of the long-awaited, revamped IRCTC website.

Written ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
IRCTC’s revamped website gets four key features; Railways says crackdown against Tatkal booking bots continues
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Akash Sinha

Akash Sinha

Akash Sinha is an Assistant News Editor with Zee News English, bringing over 12 years of seasoned expertise to the newsroom. A veteran journalist who began his career in 2014 at The Indian Express, Akash specializes in delivering real-time breaking news with a focus on the stories that shape national and global narratives.

Expertise & Focus Areas:

Sinha’s reporting spans a diverse range of critical sectors, offering readers depth and clarity on complex subjects:

Geopolitics & Defense: Tracking international affairs and national security developments with a sharp analytical lens.

Infrastructure & Economy: Extensive coverage of the Railways and Real Estate sectors, alongside deep dives into Business and Personal Finance.

Political Reporting: Analyzing Indian elections, policy decisions and political shifts since 2014 that impact the country’s trajectory.

Proven Track Record:

Before joining the leadership team at Zee News English, Akash honed his craft at some of India’s most prestigious financial and news publications, including The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Zee Business, and Moneycontrol.

His commitment to journalistic excellence has been recognized throughout his decade-plus career, receiving accolades for his work at The Financial Express in 2016 and more recently at Zee News English in 2024.

Akash holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, a foundation that informs his data-driven and insightful approach to journalism.

Contact: akash.sinha@india.com

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