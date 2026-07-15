The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has made live its new beta version website for passengers. The beta version of the new IRCTC website went live around 9pm on July 15. The new website has been launched after 14 years of existence of the old website. These improvements were suggested by the students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) during their interaction with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. The IRCTC website was first launched in 2002 and currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh tickets per day. The new website features a clean user interface and a simplified user experience.
The beta version will be accessible via the homepage of the existing IRCTC website and the link: eticket.irctc.co.in.
The existing IRCTC website was launched in 2002 and currently processes approximately 14.5 lakh ticket bookings daily.
Elimination of Captchas: Unnecessary captchas have been removed.
Streamlined Design: Unwanted pop-ups and flashing graphics have been eliminated.
Unified Seat Availability: Seat availability across all classes will be visible simultaneously.
Faster Booking: The booking process has been accelerated and simplified into fewer steps.
Quick Re-booking: Saved passenger details will make re-booking tickets easier.
User-Friendly Interface: A new, clean, and simple user interface has been introduced.
Integration: The new IRCTC website will soon be integrated with a new Passenger Reservation Engine (PRS).
System Upgrade: Parallel to this, the Railways is also upgrading its decades-old Passenger Reservation System.
Full Launch: The completely new IRCTC portal and the new PRS are scheduled to be launched in the coming weeks.
“The beta version will facilitate user feedback on further improvements, which will be incorporated in future releases to enhance customer satisfaction. Very soon, the IRCTC website will also be integrated with the upcoming new Passenger Reservation Engine. Since the Passenger Reservation Engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few weeks,” said the Ministry of Railways.
In parallel, IRCTC is revamping the decades-old Passenger Reservation Engine that powers various train booking apps. This required extensive work because the system had to remain operational throughout the upgradation process. The new Passenger Reservation Engine will be launched very soon, said the railways.
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