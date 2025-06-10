Even as the Pahalgam attack shattered the tourism industry in Kashmir, train connectivity to Kashmir is proving to be a game-changer. In the last four days since the Vande Bharat was launched, 4,576 travelers have reached Kashmir by train, and of them, approximately 3,200 were tourists, mostly those who had come to Katra for Darshan. The Vande Bharat Express, launched on June 6 by PM Modi, which connects Katra to Srinagar, is believed to significantly boost Kashmir’s tourism industry—an industry contributing 7-8% to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.

At a time when Kashmir's hotels, houseboats, and huts are 90% empty following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, train connectivity has brought new hope that it will play a vital role in reviving Kashmir's tourism. Train travel to Kashmir takes less time, costs less money, and offers foolproof security. By train, one can have a one-day picnic in Kashmir, arriving in the morning and departing in the evening. Tourist traders believe it's a great gift for Kashmir.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, a member of the Kashmir Hotel Association, said, "A lot of tourists were not able to travel to Kashmir due to different reasons, as it was not an affordable destination for them. But I feel, especially because of the train, most pilgrims will now be able to come. We hope the train's arrival will contribute, and the Yatra will proceed well."

He added, "People from South Asia want to come via the train route to see the natural beauty; they want to experience it once, and we see their enthusiasm. We hope we will get tourism back on track. I think tourists who used to come to Katra didn't come here because of connectivity, but now it's a 3-hour journey. We have inputs that they wish to come; it will be a game-changer. It can also add to weekend tourism."

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train covers the 190 km distance in under three hours, halving the road travel time. It will operate year-round, even in harsh winters, unlike the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which has faced 223 days of closures since 2019 due to landslides and weather. This all-weather reliability ensures consistent access for tourists.

Compared to air travel, which saw 30-40% price surges during peak seasons, the Vande Bharat offers a cost-effective alternative, making Kashmir accessible to budget-conscious travellers, as high airfares always deter middle-class tourists from coming to Kashmir.

The Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 tourists, shattered the Kashmir tourism industry, leading to a 90% cancellation rate and a 45% drop in flight bookings. The train’s launch and PM Modi’s visit, assurance, and the Chenab Bridge inauguration have signalled safety and stability, which is rebuilding tourist confidence. Following these confidence-building measures, the TAAI (Travel Agents Association of India) is camping in Kashmir, and 75 members of this oldest organization are all set to take all steps, from meeting ministers to engaging with people across the country, for Kashmir tourism revival.

Sunil Kumar, President of TAAI, said, "Today, it's a need for us; we are not here for business. We are here to join the people of Kashmir. It's a number one destination, and we can't be silent; we can't see every hotel empty. No one wants to come, but I hope when we have come, we will go and talk to people. We will write to the ministry, and I hope change will happen. The step (train) the government has taken is fantastic to connect Katra. With the efforts we are all making, I hope there will be a positive response."

Kashmir welcomed 2.95 million tourists in 2024, generating around Rs 12,000 crore. The train is expected to increase footfall, including low-budget domestic tourists and Mata Vaishno Devi devotees who come in crores every year to Katra and now have only a direct 3-hour travel to Kashmir. Tourist footfall will increase, and this will benefit hotels, houseboats, and local businesses like handicrafts and horticulture in Kashmir.

Sameer Baktoo, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Travel Agents Chapter, said, "It will be a game-changer because airfares were skyrocketing, and this train journey will be affordable, boosting tourism. Because of the train, we will get a lot of mid-range tourists who used to come to Katra and go back from there, but now they can come and enjoy Kashmir. We are optimistic that because of the train, tourist footfall will increase.”

The train route offers stunning views of valleys and mountains, enhancing the travel experience. It also features the world’s tallest bridge, the Chenab Bridge, which showcases engineering excellence, drawing global attention, and reinforcing Kashmir as a modern, accessible destination, and that in itself is a great attraction for people to travel via this train. The Vande Bharat’s speed, affordability, and symbolic value as a marker of progress make it a pivotal development for Kashmir’s tourism, fostering economic growth and cultural integration. Additionally, the upcoming holy Amarnath Yatra will remain a focus, as its success will help tourism get back on track and run at the speed of Vande Bharat.