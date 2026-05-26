Kolkata Metro Orange Line status: Chingrighata bottleneck cleared; Check corridor update, ongoing work, stations and other details

Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line project has finally gained major momentum after crucial construction activity resumed at the long-delayed Chingrighata crossing on the EM Bypass. The breakthrough is significant because the unfinished 366-metre stretch at Chingrighata had become the biggest obstacle in completing the New Garia–Airport Metro corridor for more than a year.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency for the corridor, recently completed Phase I deck-launching work between piers 317 and 318 at Chingrighata. The work involved installation of a 28-metre concrete viaduct section using a 500MT girder launcher under a 60-hour traffic block. Officials later confirmed that the operation was completed ahead of schedule. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that a 62-meter viaduct gap has also been plugged. "We have successfully bridged the 62-metre viaduct gap at Chingrighata – a critical link on Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line," he said on X.

The second phase of deck-launching now nearing completion between piers 318 and 319. Authorities are hopeful that the long-stalled missing link will finally be bridged in the coming weeks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Indian Railways' major connectivity boost for Bengal: New train between Kolkata and Jaipur, 115 km of new track and more

Why Chingrighata Is Important for the Orange Line

The Chingrighata stretch is strategically critical because it connects the southern operational section of the Orange Line with the upcoming Sector V and airport-bound sections. Until this gap is completed, Metro services cannot be extended seamlessly toward Salt Lake and New Town.

Officials have repeatedly described this portion as the 'key bottleneck' of the entire corridor. The viaduct construction had remained stalled due to traffic management issues, court proceedings, and lack of permissions for long-duration traffic blocks on the busy EM Bypass crossing.

We have successfully bridged the 62-metre viaduct gap at Chingrighata – a critical link on Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line.



TMC kept it stalled for years by refusing basic traffic diversion permissions. Even after the High Court and Supreme Court cleared the project, the work still… pic.twitter.com/EUC9DHL34e — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 25, 2026

Kolkata Metro Orange Line Route Overview

Start: Kavi Subhash (New Garia)

End (planned): Jai Hind / Kolkata Airport

Total planned length: about 29.87 km

Type: Mostly elevated with a short underground airport section.

Current Operational Stretch

At present, Orange Line services are operational on the southern section between:

Kavi Subhash (New Garia)

Satyajit Ray

Jyotirindra Nandi

Kavi Sukanta

Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby)

Beleghata (Metropolitan)

Commercial operations on the extended stretch till Beleghata started in 2025.

This operational section has already improved connectivity along the EM Bypass corridor and serves major residential and hospital zones in south and east Kolkata.

Ongoing Construction Work on the Corridor

Apart from Chingrighata, construction is progressing in several other sections of the Orange Line corridor.

Sector V Stretch

Once the Chingrighata viaduct gap is bridged, Metro connectivity is expected to reach Salt Lake Sector V — one of eastern India’s biggest IT hubs. Reports suggest that authorities are targeting extension till Sector V by December 2026.

VIP Road and Airport Section

Another major work front is on VIP Road near Kaikhali, where RVNL recently received permission to bridge a 120-metre viaduct gap between piers 826 and 832. Construction activity in this zone is crucial for taking the Metro corridor toward Chinar Park, VIP Road and eventually Jai Hind Airport station.

The airport-end section will include an underground portion near the terminal area.

Planned Stations on the Orange Line

The full New Garia–Airport corridor will connect several important neighbourhoods and business districts across Kolkata. Major stations planned on the route include:

Kavi Subhash

Satyajit Ray

Jyotirindra Nandi

Kavi Sukanta

Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby)

VIP Bazaar

Ritwik Ghatak

Beleghata

Gour Kishore Ghosh

IT Centre

Salt Lake Sector V

Nazrul Tirtha

Eco Park

City Centre II

Chinar Park

VIP Road

Jai Hind (Airport)

The line will also offer important interchange opportunities with the Blue Line and Green Line networks.

What Happens Next?

According to RVNL officials, only a limited portion of the remaining 366-metre viaduct requires intensive traffic blocks, while other construction activity can continue without major road closures. RVNL is also building temporary diversion roads near the Bypass canal area to manage traffic during construction.

Once the Chingrighata bottleneck is fully resolved, Metro authorities are expected to accelerate testing and integration work for the Sector V extension. Eventually, the Orange Line is expected to become one of Kolkata Metro’s most important corridors by directly connecting South Kolkata, EM Bypass, Salt Lake, New Town and the airport through a single rapid transit route.