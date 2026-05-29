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NewsRailwaysLucknow Station Accident: Tin shed collapses at Charbagh railway station, three injured including TTE
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Lucknow Station Accident: Tin shed collapses at Charbagh railway station, three injured including TTE

A section of a tin shed at Platform No. 5 of Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station collapsed on Friday, leaving at least three people injured.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lucknow Station Accident: Tin shed collapses at Charbagh railway station, three injured including TTEImage: IANS

In a major mishap, a section of a tin shed at Platform No. 5 of Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station collapsed on Friday morning, leaving at least three people injured, including passengers and a travelling ticket examiner (TTE). The incident took place around 8 a.m. while redevelopment and modernisation work was in progress at the station under the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

According to officials, the tin shed on Platforms 4 and 5 suddenly collapsed onto the platform area, causing panic among passengers waiting for trains. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Movement on the affected platform was temporarily suspended following the incident.

According to Indian Railway officials, the injured persons were admitted to the hospital and the work to clear the debris from the damaged shed will be completed soon.

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An injured passenger, Abhishek Balmiki, who was present at the station at the time of the accident, described the terrifying moment while talking to the news agency IANS, “I was going to Haridwar with five friends for a trip. We were standing at Platform 5 of Charbagh Railway Station waiting for our train because it was delayed. Suddenly, the tin shed fell on us." Howrah-Doon Express (13037) was scheduled to arrive at Platform 5 and the passengers were waiting for the train. 

According to railway officials, the shed that collapsed had already been marked for removal as part of the ongoing redevelopment work at the station. Despite this, Platform 5 remained operational for passenger movement, while the adjacent Platform 4 had been closed due to modernisation activities.

Congress termed the accident an example of corruption under the BJP govenment. "BJP's 'Corruption Model': This is Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station—where several people were injured due to the collapse of a tin shed. Such accidents have become the hallmark of the BJP government, where shoddy quality work is done to loot and plunder public money," said the Congress party on X.

Congress said that while the BJP leaders and responsible officer escape the responsibility, public is left to die. "On one hand, BJP leaders and responsible officials live it up, while on the other hand, the public is left to die in their plight. They should feel ashamed," said the opposition party.

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