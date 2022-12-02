topStoriesenglish
NewsRailways
RAILWAYS

Man dies after Iron rod breaks window, impales his neck on Delhi-Kanpur Express train

After the rod pierced the passenger's neck the train was stopped at Aligarh Junction to take the body of the train, PTI's reports suggest some work was underway when the accident happened.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Man dies after Iron rod breaks window, impales his neck on Delhi-Kanpur Express train

An iron rod that stuck out of the coach's glass window and struck a passenger in the neck on the Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express killed him on Friday, according to an official. According to the spokesperson, the bizarre incident happened between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway at approximately 8:45 am.

"One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the railway spokesperson said.The man was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey. He was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express hits cattle again in Gujarat, fourth accident in 2 months

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far. The official said the body was handed over to the GRP, and an investigation launched.

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

RailwaysDelhi Kanpur Express TrainNeelanchal Ex;ressMan's neck impaledNeck impaled with iron rod

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend