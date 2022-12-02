Man dies after Iron rod breaks window, impales his neck on Delhi-Kanpur Express train

An iron rod that stuck out of the coach's glass window and struck a passenger in the neck on the Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express killed him on Friday, according to an official. According to the spokesperson, the bizarre incident happened between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway at approximately 8:45 am.

"One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the railway spokesperson said.The man was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey. He was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck.

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far. The official said the body was handed over to the GRP, and an investigation launched.

With inputs from PTI