Mathura-Kota Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Route Becomes Collision Proof With Kavach 4.0: Indian Railways

In a boost for passenger safety, the Indian Railways has equipped the Mathura-Kota section of its network with anti-collision device Kavach system. The Indian Railways said that it has commissioned indigenous railway safety system Kavach 4.0 on the Mathura-Kota section of high-density Delhi-Mumbai route.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Railways has indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System, taking inspiration from Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Kavach 4.0 is a technology-intensive system. It was approved by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) in July 2024. Many developed nations took 20-30 years to develop and install train protection systems. The commissioning of Kavach 4.0 on the Kota-Mathura section has been achieved in a very short timeframe. This is a very big achievement.”

Advanced Train protection systems of international standard, were not installed in the country in the last 60 years after independence. To ensure train and passenger safety, Kavach system has recently been operationalized, said the Ministry of Railways.

"Indian Railways is gearing up to commission Kavach 4.0 on various routes throughout the country within a short span of 6 years. Over 30,000 people have already been trained on Kavach systems. IRISET (Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications) has signed MOU with 17 AICTE approved Engineering colleges, institutions, universities for incorporating Kavach as part of their BTech course curriculum," said the Ministry.

Kavach will help the loco pilots in maintaining train speed by effective brake application, it said. Even in low visibility conditions like fog, the loco pilots will not have to look outside from the cabin for a signal. Pilots can see the information on the dashboard installed inside the cab.

What is Kavach?

Kavach is an indigenously developed train safety system. It is designed to prevent accidents by monitoring and controlling train speeds. It is designed at Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL 4). This is the highest level of safety design.

When Did Kavach Project Started?

The development of Kavach started in 2015. The system was extensively tested for over 3 years. Kavach components are being manufactured indigenously.

Where Was Kavach First Installed?

After technical improvements, the system was first installed in South Central Railway (SCR). The first operational certificate was granted in 2018. Based on the experiences gained in SCR, an advanced version ‘Kavach 4.0’ was developed. It was approved in May 2025 for speeds up to 160 kmph.

What Is Kavach Progress Status In 2025?

As of July 30, 2025, Kavach system has been installed at 708 stations, in 1,107 engines and 4,001 Rkm of tracks.

Indian Railways invests more than Rs 1 lakh crore per year on safety related activities. Kavach is one of the many initiatives taken to enhance safety of passengers and trains. The progress made and the pace of deployment of Kavach reflect the commitment of Indian Railways towards ensuring railway safety.