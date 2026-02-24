Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020424https://zeenews.india.com/railways/meerut-metro-becomes-indias-fastest-metro-beats-delhi-metro-other-systems-3020424.html
NewsRailwaysMeerut Metro becomes India's fastest metro, beats Delhi Metro, other systems
MEERUT METRO

Meerut Metro becomes India's fastest metro, beats Delhi Metro, other systems

Meerut Metro services are being provided on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. Meerut metro has 13 stations in the span of 23 km and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meerut Metro becomes India's fastest metro, beats Delhi Metro, other systemsImage: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro system on February 22, paving the way for enhanced intra-city connectivity in the city. PM Modi also inaugurated the balanced section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. With this, the Meerut Metro became the fastest metro system in the country. 

Notably, the Meerut Metro trains have a design speed of 135 kmph while the maximum operational speed is 120kmph. Comparatively, the Delhi Metro has a design speed of around 95-100 kmph while the operational speed is around 30 kmph. Other metro systems in the country, including those of Hyderabad and Bangalore, have a similar operational speed of around 40kmph. 

Meerut Metro services are being provided on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. Meerut metro has 13 stations in the span of 23 km and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut. Of these, 4 stations, namely Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram provide both, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Of the 23 km corridor length, 16kms is an elevated section while 7 kms is an underground section. The stations are Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram, and Modipuram Depot.

Meerut Metro’s design embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritising passenger comfort, safety, and security. The coaches are air-conditioned, have luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.

Meerut Metro are three-car trainset with ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.

The exterior of Meerut Metro trainsets sports an attractive and modern color combination of fluorescent green, blue, and orange that conveys technological advancement and the aspirations of the people of a ‘New India.’

NCRTC, the implementing agency of the RRTS corridor and Meerut Metro, has signed an MoU with DMRC to provide an integrated ticketing system, where commuters can book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro services by using the mobile apps of either of these systems. This collaboration supports the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, significantly enhancing the passenger experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Sinha

Assistant News Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies