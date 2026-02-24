Meerut Metro becomes India's fastest metro, beats Delhi Metro, other systems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro system on February 22, paving the way for enhanced intra-city connectivity in the city. PM Modi also inaugurated the balanced section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. With this, the Meerut Metro became the fastest metro system in the country.

Notably, the Meerut Metro trains have a design speed of 135 kmph while the maximum operational speed is 120kmph. Comparatively, the Delhi Metro has a design speed of around 95-100 kmph while the operational speed is around 30 kmph. Other metro systems in the country, including those of Hyderabad and Bangalore, have a similar operational speed of around 40kmph.

Meerut Metro services are being provided on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. Meerut metro has 13 stations in the span of 23 km and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut. Of these, 4 stations, namely Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram provide both, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Of the 23 km corridor length, 16kms is an elevated section while 7 kms is an underground section. The stations are Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram, and Modipuram Depot.

Meerut Metro’s design embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritising passenger comfort, safety, and security. The coaches are air-conditioned, have luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.



Meerut Metro are three-car trainset with ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.

The exterior of Meerut Metro trainsets sports an attractive and modern color combination of fluorescent green, blue, and orange that conveys technological advancement and the aspirations of the people of a ‘New India.’

NCRTC, the implementing agency of the RRTS corridor and Meerut Metro, has signed an MoU with DMRC to provide an integrated ticketing system, where commuters can book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro services by using the mobile apps of either of these systems. This collaboration supports the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, significantly enhancing the passenger experience.