Mega Connectivity Boost For Andhra Pradesh: Two bullet trains, 16 Vande Bharat, 3,300 km of new track, 299 flyovers-underpasses and more

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently announced a mega connectivity boost for Andhra Pradesh including two bullet train corridors staring from Capital city Amravati. The Railways Minister noted that railway projects worth approximately Rs 1,06,000 crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh. He said that this will enhance connectivity across the state, including links to ports, tourism destinations, and major cities. Vaishnaw had made the remarks while addressing a gathering after Ground Breaking Ceremony of Google Cloud India AI Hub at Visakhapatnam.

The Minister further explained that Andhra Pradesh has received a record Railway budget allocation of Rs 10,134 crore, a substantial increase compared to the Rs 886 crore allocated in earlier years for the combined states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On passenger services, the Minister mentioned that 16 Vande Bharat trains and 22 Amrit Bharat train services currently serve the state, improving travel efficiency and comfort.

Also Read: Bullet train for South India: Hyderabad to Bengaluru travel time to reduce from 10 hours to just 2.13 hours

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Ashwini Vaishnaw further highlighted that 74 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh are being reconstructed and fully redeveloped describing it as a historic accomplishment in the country.

The Union Minister for Railways also highlighted an array of development works being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, which included:

* 832 Flyovers and Underpasses have been completed

* 299 Flyovers and Underpasses are Under Construction

* 1,759 km of Railway Track has been completed

* 3,300 km of Track is Under Construction.

The Minister announced that Andhra Pradesh has achieved 100% Electrification of its Railway Network, positioning it among the leading regions in Railway Modernization. Additionally, he stated that the entire East Coast Railway Corridor is being upgraded to a four-line network, which is expected to double capacity and enable the operation of up to 500 new trains.

Addressing future High-Speed connectivity to and from the state, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the proposed High-Speed connectivity across major Southern Corridors will reduce travel time.

* Amaravati to Hyderabad – approximately 70 minutes

* Amaravati to Chennai - approximately 112 minutes

* Hyderabad to Pune – approximately 1 hour 55 minutes

* Hyderabad to Bengaluru – approximately 2 hours 8 minutes

Also Read: Cabinet greenlights 3 railway projects covering 6 states for Rs 23,437 crore

Vaishnaw described this network as a “High-Speed Diamond”, which will significantly enhance mobility, economic integration, and regional growth across Southern India. He emphasized that the Government is committed to ensuring balanced development and welfare, stating that the NDA government at the Centre would deliver complete justice to the Southern States in terms of infrastructure growth and public welfare.