Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: The Narendra Modi government today made a big announcement related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. Notably, the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to connect the two metro cities with India's first bullet train corridor. The Indian Railways on Monday announced that the first section of 21 km undersea tunnel of the Bullet train project has now been completed between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, inching closer to the completion of the entire route.

"The bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane. The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction. Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges are going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on procurement of systems for operations and control is also going on well," said the Ministry of Railways.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Scrapped?

Notably, some media reports have claimed that the Modi government cancelled the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project due to several reasons, including delays, and the train will be replaced with a semi-high-speed Vande Bharat express. While the government is reportedly planning to operate a Vande Bharat Chair Car train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, there is no truth in the reports claiming cancellation of the bullet train project, said the PIB.

"Some articles and social media posts are claiming that the Railway Ministry has made a big decision regarding the bullet train - now the Japanese bullet train will not run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This claim is misleading. Ministry of Railways has not made any such decision," said the PIB Fact Check, the GoI's media handle to dispel fake news.

Bullet Train Project Update

The construction work is in full swing on the entire bullet train corridor, with civil work of several stations and track work nearing completion. Below are key details

Construction at Rapid Pace: Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed and 4 are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, 5 are completed and 3 more are now reaching the completion stage. The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95 m high building above ground.

Japanese Technology: The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.

Rolling Stock: Japanese Shinkansen is currently running E5 trains. Next generation trains are E10. In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan.

Future Corridors in Pipeline: The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration. This remarkable pace of development showcases India’s capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey.