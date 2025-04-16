Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Japan To Give Two Shinkansen E5, E3 Series Bullet Trains To India For Free Of Cost - Check Why

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is progressing rapidly with over 60% construction completed and stations taking shape. India is implementing the bullet train project in collaboration with Japan. Now, as a friendly gesture, Japan has decided to handover two bullet trains to India for free. According to Japan times, the two train sets will help India test and inspect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor and its infrastructure.

India is set to receive two train sets by early 2026, which will be equipped with specialized inspection tools to gather vital operational data. These trains will play a key role in studying how high-speed rail technology performs under India’s unique environmental conditions, including extreme heat and dust.

The data collected will inform the development of the next-generation E10 series Shinkansen trains, which are being considered for deployment on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor. However, since the E10 trains are not expected to be ready before the partial launch in August 2027, Japan will use existing E5 and E3 models to conduct field assessments and refine the E10’s design accordingly.

The E5 model, developed by East Japan Railway (JR East), has been operational since 2011 and can travel at speeds up to 320 km/h. Initially chosen for India’s bullet train project, the E5 is known for its streamlined design and advanced technology. The E3 series, an older but reliable train used in Japan’s mini-shinkansen services, will also be part of the evaluation. Both models are recognized for their safety features and riding comfort.

Although the original plan was to use E5 trains for passenger service in India, delays and rising costs prompted a strategic shift. Now, with Japan donating these trains for testing and the focus turning to the more advanced E10 model—also known as Alfa-X, capable of speeds up to 400 km/h—the project has gained renewed momentum.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward customizing high-speed rail technology for Indian conditions. Modifications such as increased luggage capacity and enhanced resistance to extreme weather are being planned. These developments support India's long-term rail infrastructure goals under the National Rail Plan 2030.