Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Leaps Ahead With 1,400-Tonne Bridge Installation

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: India's much-awaited and dream project Bullet Train is now progressing at a rapid pace after delays. Indian Railways on Monday shared that the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, the implementing agency of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, achieved successful installation of 8th out of 28 steel bridges necessary for the completion of the project. This comes at a time when the Indian Railways' infrastructure is undergoing massive transformation across India.

Major Leap

Sharing details of the bridge, the Indian Railways said, "A 100m long, 1,400-tonne ‘Make in India’ steel bridge has been launched over DFC tracks near Bharuch for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. This is the 8th of 17 such bridges in Gujarat marking a major leap in high-speed Rail infrastructure." The bridge is launched using 84 meter-long launching nose, which weighs around 600 metric tons.

The NHSRCL said that the fabrication of the bridge was done in Trichy. "As the 8th of 28 ‘Make in India’ steel bridges planned along the bullet train corridor, it reflects precision engineering—from fabrication in Trichy to phased launching over active freight lines," it said.

A 100 m long steel bridge, weighing 1,400 tons, has been successfully launched over the DFC tracks near Bharuch, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/6ercnPpfUr — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) June 16, 2025

"The fabrication utilized approx. 55,300 Nos. of Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts with C5 system painting and elastomeric bearings being designed for a 100-year lifespan. The bridge was assembled at the site at a height of 18 m from the ground on temporary trestles and was pulled with automatic mechanism of 2 semi-automatic jacks, each of capacity of 250 tons using mac-alloy bars," said the Ministry of Railways.

Station Construction Update

Earlier, the NHSRCL shared a video of the construction of the Vapi Bullet Train station. It said that the station features 'bold design' showing 'pulse of the progress'. The Indian Railways also shared a video in April showing progress work - from foundational work to finishing touches - of the Bilimora Bullet Train Station in Gujarat.

Watch the Vapi Bullet Train Station come alive — bold design, rapid progress, and the pulse of a high-speed future. Turn up the volume and feel the pulse of progress! pic.twitter.com/FX3hlNs23R — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) June 12, 2025

From foundational work to finishing touches, Bilimora #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat, is steadily advancing towards a future of turbocharged, high-speed Rail connectivity. pic.twitter.com/gNotsfCXfI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 17, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that the work on the BKC station in Mumbai, the origin station for the bullet train, has been progressing rapidly. "It will be built above a multistorey building. It has 3 basements. This is becoming a world-class station. The tunnel work is also progressing quickly," said Vaishnaw.

बुलेट ट्रेन के ओरिजिन स्टेशन मुंबई के BKC स्टेशन का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। ये मल्टीस्टोरी बिल्डिंग के ऊपर बनेगा। इसमें 3 बेसमेंट है। यह एक वर्ल्ड क्लास स्टेशन बन रहा है। टनल का काम भी तेजी से हो रहा है : माननीय रेलमंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/I2lTx0DDfu — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 3, 2025

Indian Railways on May 21 shared that 300 km of the bullet train viaduct was completed with the launch of a box girder near Surat. "India's first bullet train project achieves a major milestone! Construction of a 300 km viaduct successfully completed with the launch of a 40-meter full-span box girder near Surat," it said.

Progress Updates Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

* More than 3 lakh noise barriers have been installed along the viaducts to mitigate noise during operations.

* The project has also completed over 383 km of pier work, 401 km of foundation work and 326 km of girder casting.

* The thematic Bullet Train stations are rapidly taking shape. These stations will be integrated with rail and road-based transport systems to provide seamless travel to passengers. The stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

* Track works over viaducts have also started and around 157 track km of RC track bed construction has been achieved so far in Gujarat.

* The rolling stock depots with modern infrastructure are also getting ready in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

* This milestone is a demonstration of the project's robust planning, cutting-edge engineering, and commitment to "Make in India" policy.

Bullet Train Project Brief

The sanctioned cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is Rs 1,08,000 crore. MAHSR project passes through high growth rate States of Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

India’s First Bullet Train Project - the Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, spanning across 508 kilometres, will offer fast connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat. It will have stops at 10 cities in between namely Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and will terminate at Sabarmati. The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours 7 minutes with limited stops.