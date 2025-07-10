Mumbai Local Crowd Management: Central Railway Wants 800 Offices To Change Timings; Introduces Senior Citizen Coach

The crowded Mumbai local is not new for people of the state. The trains witness a huge rush during peak hours and people are often seen rushing and pushing each other to board the train. Recently, several people were killed after falling on the track in the city. Now, the central railway of Indian Railways has come out with a strategy to reduce the crowd and they want offices to change their timings. They believe that staggered office timings will help distribute the crowd during rush hours. The Central Railway has also introduced a senior citizen coach to help elderly people travel safely and conveniently.

Indian Railways has renewed a proposal urging offices to adopt staggered working hours to help ease congestion and enhance passenger safety. According to reports, the railway has sent letters to around 800 offices to shift their reporting times slightly so as to help distribute the rush more evenly across non-peak hours. This, officials say, would result in a safer and more comfortable travel experience for commuters, said reports.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, stated that the proposal was first introduced in November 2023. However, due to a rise in accidents and safety concerns, the initiative has been revived and is now receiving renewed attention.

Data from the Railway Police shows that from January to May 2025 alone, 922 people lost their lives in accidents involving Mumbai’s local trains. Notably, 210 of these deaths occurred when passengers fell from overcrowded trains. So far, approximately 46 smaller offices have expressed support for the proposal. Railway officials are now hoping that larger and more prominent organisations will also come on board to make the initiative more impactful.

Indian Railways has also appealed to the state government to provide institutional backing to this move and to encourage major employers to implement shift-based reporting systems.

The Central Railway believes that this initiative could significantly enhance commuter safety and contribute to a more balanced and efficient urban transportation system in Mumbai. The key question now is how proactively various institutions will respond to the call for change.

Central Railway launches Mumbai local’s 1st senior citizen coach!



A dedicated compartment with enhanced seating, safety & aesthetics now onboard EMU rake.



The first journey begins with the 3:45 PM CSMT–Dombivli local today i.e 10.07.2025, offering added comfort and ease of… pic.twitter.com/FLPgbrii5d — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 10, 2025

While introducing a separate coach for senior citizens, the Central Railway said, "Central Railway launches Mumbai local’s 1st senior citizen coach! A dedicated compartment with enhanced seating, safety & aesthetics now onboard EMU rake," it said, adding that the the first journey began at 3:45 PM on the CSMT–Dombivli local today, offering added comfort and ease of travel for Senior Citizens.