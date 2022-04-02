Navratri 2022: IRCTC offering special ‘Vrat Thali’ on Indian Railways’ trains, check prices here

Chaitra Navratri will begin today April 2nd. During this time devotees worship the goddess Durga and fast for nine days. However, food for their limited diets is frequently unavailable while travelling on trains, causing many to suffer greatly.

In light of this, Indian Railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have started serving meals to fasting passengers on trains from April 2. The railways began accepting reservations for this event on March 28. Those travelling by train during this period might order food to fit their Navratri diet.

IRCTC will start giving the option of fasting thali on tickets booked from March 28, which can be selected along with the booking of the ticket. Similarly, those who have booked tickets earlier and want fasting thali, they can book food by e-catering or by calling number 1323.

There will be no onion and garlic on the IRCTC fasting plate. Whereas, instead of normal salt, rock salt will be used in food. Along with this, the menu includes lassi, fresh juice, buckwheat pakoras, vegetables and puri, fruits, tea, sweets made from milk, dry fruit kheer in the fasting food.

IRCTC has kept the price of fasting thali from Rs 125 to Rs 200. According to IRCTC, this facility will be given in 500 trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi. The special Navratri plate facility will be available for the passenger only; this facility will not be available at the stalls present at the station.

