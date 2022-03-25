Navratri 2022: IRCTC to serve special ‘Vrat Thali’ on Indian Railways, check prices here

Chaitra Navratri is going to start from April 2. During Chaitra Navratri, many people worship the goddess and keep fast for nine days. But many times, the food for their restricted diets are not available on the journey, due to which people suffer a lot.

Considering this, Indian Railways and IRCTC will serve food for fasting people on the train from April 2. For which the railways are starting booking from March 28. People travelling on a train during this time can order food for their special Navratri diet.

IRCTC will start giving the option of fasting thali on tickets booked from March 28, which can be selected along with the booking of the ticket. Similarly, those who have booked tickets earlier and want fasting thali, they can book food by e-catering or by calling number 1323.

There will be no onion and garlic on the IRCTC fasting plate. Whereas, instead of normal salt, rock salt will be used in food. Along with this, the menu includes lassi, fresh juice, buckwheat pakoras, vegetables and puri, fruits, tea, sweets made from milk, dry fruit kheer in the fasting food.

IRCTC has kept the price of fasting thali from Rs 125 to Rs 200. According to IRCTC, this facility will be given in 500 trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi. The special Navratri plate facility will be available for the passenger only; this facility will not be available at the stalls present at the station.

