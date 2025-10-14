New Delhi Railway Station Upgraded: Modern Facility Centre, Safety Measures, And 3,000 Additional Trains Available Amid Diwali

New Delhi Railway Station Facility: A new modern facility centre has opened at the New Delhi Railway Station to improve passenger comfort and convenience, just before the Diwali festival. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the station to inspect the new centre and review crowd management and passenger amenities. She also spoke with passengers to get their feedback on the upgraded facilities.

New Delhi Railway Station: Ticketing Areas

The Railway station has been divided into three separate ticketing zones to help manage sudden crowd surges on the platforms. This new system is important as it aims to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety of passengers. Earlier in February, a stampede caused by overcrowding had tragically claimed 18 lives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was accompanied by BJP MP from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari during the visit. Speaking to IANS, both highlighted the improved passenger facilities and the introduction of new safety measures at the station.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "During the festive season, when people in Delhi want to go to their hometowns for Chhath Puja and Diwali, railway stations see the movement of millions of passengers. In the past, we have witnessed many incidents due to overcrowding at various stations. I am happy that such a large passenger convenience centre has been inaugurated in Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "One should always learn from past mistakes. After the earlier incident at New Delhi Railway Station, the government has been fully alert and cautious. That is why we have now created a large holding area and set up the country's largest unreserved ticket counter, where passengers can purchase tickets immediately and board trains without delay."

New Delhi Railway Station: 3,000 New Trains

The Chief Minister also informed the press that 3,000 new trains have been introduced for the festive season to manage the passenger rush, especially for travelers heading to Bihar.

“This will ensure that our brothers and sisters from Purvanchal will reach their villages and towns safely and comfortably and celebrate the festivals with joy,” she added. (With IANS Inputs)