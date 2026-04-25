Northeast Frontier Railway steps up infrastructure upgrades to boost rail safety, reliability

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is stepping up efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of train operations through continuous monitoring and systematic infrastructure upgrades, officials said on Saturday. NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that adopting modern, technically advanced systems remains a key focus area to ensure safe and efficient train movement across the zone.

During March 2026, NFR has undertaken several significant initiatives in the signalling and safety domain, he said. According to officials, thick web switch point machines with clamp-type locking have been installed at five stations across Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya and Lumding divisions of the zone.

System Integrity Testing has been carried out at seven stations across Katihar (Bihar), Alipurduar (West Bengal) and Tinsukia (Assam) divisions, while an extensive System Integrity Testing drive covering 32 level crossing gates has also been completed across all divisions, the CPRO said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, multiple-level crossing gates in Lumding and Rangiya divisions have been interlocked to enhance operational safety.

Further strengthening the signalling infrastructure, 10 sliding booms have been commissioned at various level crossing gates in Katihar, Lumding and Rangiya divisions.

Sharma said that automatic Fire Detection and Alarm Systems have been commissioned at two stations in Tinsukia division, including upgradation to advanced aspiration-type systems at two locations.

Electric lifting barriers have also been installed at two level crossing gates in Tinsukia division by replacing older mechanical systems, thereby improving safety at rail-road intersections.

Signalling cable meggering has been carried out at 11 stations and 12 level crossing gates to ensure reliability and proper insulation performance.

To improve the reliability of safety equipment, 1,258 signalling batteries of varying capacities have been replaced across all divisions.

Replacement of 246 glued joints and 92 integrated-type signal LEDs has also been carried out across the zone.

Further, improved earthing arrangements have been provided at Gauripur station in the Alipurduar division to enhance system safety and stability.

These infrastructure upgrades play a crucial role in ensuring safe train operations, improving reliability, and enhancing overall railway capacity.

NFR remains committed to providing a safer, more efficient and punctual travel experience for its passengers through continuous monitoring and strengthening of its infrastructure, the CPRO stated.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.