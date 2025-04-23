Pahalgam Terror Attack: Railway Announces Another Special Train From Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra To New Delhi For April 24

Katra To Delhi Train: In the wake of a heavy tourist rush following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Railways has announced another special train to Delhi on April 24. Following the terror attack in which 26 people were killed, 95% of tourist bookings have been cancelled in Pahalgam and people are rushing to the railway station and airport to return to their hometowns.

To facilitate the convenience of rail passengers, Indian Railways will operate a one-way special reserved train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi on April 24, 2025. The train, numbered 04614, will depart from Katra station at 10:50 AM.

The train will make scheduled halts at several key stations along the route. It will arrive at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Railway Station at 11:16 AM and depart at 11:18 AM. The next stop will be Jammu Tawi, where it will arrive at 12:15 PM and leave at 12:20 PM. It will then reach Kathua at 1:35 PM and depart at 1:37 PM. Pathankot Cantt will be the next halt, with an arrival time of 2:10 PM and departure at 2:15 PM.

Continuing its journey, the train will reach Jalandhar Cantt at 3:55 PM and depart at 4:00 PM. At Ludhiana Junction, it will halt briefly from 4:55 PM to 5:05 PM. It will then stop at Ambala Cantt at 6:55 PM and depart at 7:05 PM. Finally, the train will reach its destination, New Delhi, at 10:40 PM.

The train will consist of 14 coaches from the third AC class, 5 coaches of the second AC class, and 1 coach of the first AC class. This special service has been arranged for passenger convenience and will run for one day only.