Planning Char Dham Yatra? IRCTC offering discounted packages in May

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a package for the Char Dham Yatra and it is available for Rs 58,900 (GST inclusive) per person, if travelling in group and Rs 77,600 (GST inclusive), if travelling alone as part of the Dekho Apna Desh offers. The offer comes at a time when Covid-19 cases are dropping significantly in India.

It is noteworthy that the 11-night and 12-day package includes visit to Badrinath, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi and Yamunatri. The journey will begin in Nagpur on May 14 and will last till May 25. During the whole journey, complimentary breakfast and dinner will be available for the travellers.

Travellers will first arrive in Delhi via Nagpur by flight, and then they will travel from there to Haridwar, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi, and Badrinath. It is noteworthy that bus and car facilities will be available during the entire journey.

People can book this tour package online through the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com, as well as through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

